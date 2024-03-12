Kelly Rizzo Hits Back at Criticism She 'Moved on Too Fast' After Bob Saget Death with Breckin Meyer

Getty / TikTok

In a lengthy TikTok video, Saget's widow gets real about the "incredibly complex, difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings" that come with dating following the death of a spouse.

Kelly Rizzo is currently dating Breckin Meyer, two years following the death of her husband Bob Saget ... and has no patience for anyone saying it's "too soon" for her to be moving on.

In a TikTok video shared earlier this week, the Full House star's widow responded to criticism about her new relationship, following a comment from a follower who defended her by saying, "For those saying she moved 'too fast,' how long should she wait? It's been two years. He's not coming back. She should be able to have happiness."

Saget died on January 9, 2022 at the age of 65 following a standup performance in Jacksonville. She and Meyer, meanwhile, made their debut as a couple at a 2024 Grammys viewing party in February of this year.

"This is something I have not addressed publicly, but I feel this needs to be said," Rizzo, 44, began in her video, saying that while the "Vast majority" of comments she's received since Saget's death have been positive and "wonderful" there are still a number of people who "just love to talk when it comes to dating after your spouse passes away."

"I'm gonna start by saying, unless you are a widow or widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this because you do not know what it's like," she continued. "You just don't understand the incredibly complex, difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process."

"At some point when it crosses your mind to even date again, you feel guilty, you feel shamed, you feel horrible, and yet you also feel lonely, and so you want to do it," said Rizzo. "Then you have support and love from your spouse's friends and family, and they're telling you it's okay, but yet you still feel really weird about it."

Rizzo explained she had the approval from Saget's daughters and friends to start dating again, but even then she was still unsure.

"You still need to feel okay with it and peace with it in your heart and I didn't personally get to that point until well after a year after Bob passed. I didn't start dating until 18 months or so after Bob passed," she continued. "Now people are seeing me with my boyfriend and it's two years and a few months after and maybe some people think Bob passed a minute ago, they're like, 'This is so fast.' It's been well over two years and for every person it's different."

She advised others in similar situations to just do "whatever feels right," saying only you know "how important your loved one was in your life" before adding that "as long as you're honoring that and honoring them and being true to your feelings and you know that you're also having the love and support and trust from your spouse's loved ones and friends, then you can't be doing it wrong."

To the haters, she said there's "absolutely no room for judgement" from them.

"It is not your place to judge because everyone goes through it differently and it is very personal," she hit back. "Whether someone moves on a month after or 10 years after, does not diminish or take away from the love and relationship you had with your partner."

She also said that, for her, it was important to find someone who still appreciated her past relationship with Saget and wasn't afraid to talk about it. In Meyer, she said she has a man who "holds space" for her love of her husband and is "strong enough and confident to know Bob's always gonna be a part of my life" and "keeps him part of the conversation."

Rizzo stressed the importance of finding a new partner who is also "not afraid to ask you questions and not afraid to have difficult questions about how do you feel, are you okay right now and feeling like you can cry in front of them and be vulnerable in front of them."