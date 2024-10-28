Gisele Bündchen Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Getty/Instagram

The supermodel and her Jiu-Jitsu instructor boyfriend have been dating since June 2023.

Congratulations are in order for Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The pair are expecting their first baby together, Bündchen's third, a source close to Bündchen confirmed to TMZ Monday. A source close to the outlet noted that the supermodel, 44, is about 5 or 6 months along in her pregnancy.

PEOPLE first reported the news.

Sources close to Bündchen and Valente, 35, tell TMZ that the couple are waiting until birth to find out if they have a baby girl or a baby boy -- something the former Victoria's Secret angel opted to do for the birth her other two children, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, whom she shares with ex-husband, Tom Brady.

Bündchen has been dating Valente since June 2023, and was first spotted with the Jiu-Jitsu instructor November 2022, when the pair visited Costa Rica with her two kids.

After originally denying a romantic relationship with her trainer, a source confirmed to the outlet in February 2024 that Bündchen and Valente were actually a couple.

Bündchen and Brady got divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, with the exes agreeing to share joint custody of their children.