Gisele Bündchen Details 'Pushback' From Kids After Tom Brady Divorce

"Now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways," Gisele says of her kids in the wake of her divorce from the NFL great.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's children are just like everyone else's, they're going to pushback on chores even if their parent's are two GOATs in their respective fields.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Bündchen shares how she's making sure her and Brady's children become independent.

"The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life. If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?"

Since the supermodel and NFL star have gone their separate ways Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, have been battling the various downsides of divorce, like living in two different homes (two very good ones in their case).

The 43-year-old mother of two admits that she does get some pushback from her kids due to the different sets of rules in each home.

"Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways."

"But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."

Along with parenting, Bündchen opened up about her daily meditation, weight training, Pilates and jiujitsu to keep her busy following the recent changes in her personal life, but ultimately it is the small things in life that makes her happy.

"You are where you come from," Bündchen says. "All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn’t change. In many ways, it's also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong. Today, being in the place where I am in my life and having access to all the different things I’ve had access to, I feel like the simple things are best because I keep trying to go back to those things. At the end of the day, those are the things that make me the happiest."

Brady and Bündchen split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Announcing the news on Instagram, Bundchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."