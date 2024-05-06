Nikki Glaser, Will Ferrell Joke About Tom Brady Leaving Pregnant Ex Bridget Moynahan During Roast

Netflix

Ferrell appeared on stage as Ron Burgundy, while A-list stars including Ben Affleck and Kim Kardashian took to the podium during the roast.

When it comes to a roast, you need to have thick skin and a lot of funny friends -- and Tom Brady clearly has both after seeing Netflix's Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

A-listers gathered in the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday night to roast one of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen and nothing was off limits.

Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Bill Belichick, Will Ferrell, Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser and more took to the stage to mock the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback -- who was a very good sport.

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser did not hold back when she hit the podium, making an already-viral joke about Brady leaving his then-pregnant girlfriend Bridget Moynahan in 2006.

“But seriously, Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend it's tough," the standup comedian and reality TV host quipped.

"Hey, to be fair, he didn't know she was pregnant, he just thought she was getting fat," she added. "Tom hates fat. Do you know about his diet program? If you follow it exactly as he does, you too can lose your family. You can lose so much family. It works."

She also poked fun at his divorce from Gisele Bundchen and the model's rumored romance with jujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

"You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave her back," she cracked. "The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, hey babe, 'You should try jujitsu.'"

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck made a surprise appearance at Brady's roast toward the end of the 3-hour special, saying Brady asked him to look at his social media posts for him while they filmed their Super Bowl commercial together.

"I took a look at it. It was the most toxic thing I have ever experienced and that's saying something," before reading one foul-mouthed tweet and defending Brady from the hate.

"Fans f--king have your back. They show up, win or f--king lose, they support you," he said. "You guys out there talking s--t, all right, behind your f---ing keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a bitch."

Taking aim against "football experts living on your aunt's couch," Affleck continued to focus on social media users who slam Brady and other sports players online.

"I can't think of a more f--ked up, dysfunctional, horrible working system designed to perpetually make people feel awful," he told the audience -- before later possibly acknowledging how he was faring by quipping, "I'm probably never going to work again, actually, after tonight."

He ended his set with an oral sex joke, before roastmaster Kevin Hart came out and said of Affleck, "Another piece of white boy humor."

Will Ferrell

Ferrell reprised his iconic role of Ron Burgundy from 2004's Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and 2013's Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

"My name is Ron Burgundy. I am a very big deal but tonight is not about me. We are here to honor a champion of the gridiron, a great American, a father and a sexy man, a true patriot -- until he was not of course," Ferrell/Burgundy said.

"Holy s--- this man is gorgeous," he said. "Look at those cheekbones. That's a million-watt smile right there. A person could get lost in those eyes and right now I am that person."

Burgundy seemed to be a little distracted by Brady's looks and found himself "questioning his sexuality".

"Ron, pull it together. You're a straight man. He's making you question your sexuality. Stop looking at him. You're here to make fun of him," Burgundy/Ferrell said. "Not fall in love. Concentrate!"

Ferrell also followed up Glaser's comments regarding Brady leaving Moynahan when she was pregnant.

"The last time this guy went truly deep, he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan," Burgundy/Ferrell said. "I wrote that myself this morning, in the airport bathroom at LaGuardia."

Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004-2006. Brady did not find out she was pregnant until he had began dating now-ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Moynahan had their Jack, in August 2007. He also shares two children with Bündchenm, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.