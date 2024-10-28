New Details Emerge In Arrest of Man Accused of Killing Ex at Cancer Walk, Additional Charges Added

WREG / Facebook / SCSO

"Hopper made it very clear early on that he did not want to go to jail and was not going to jail easily," said the sheriff, explaining Jackson Hooper's alleged behavior before his arrest, after video of his takedown triggered an investigation.

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend after she volunteered at a cancer walk before leading police on a multi-county chase in Tennessee is now facing additional charges for how that chase played out.

In a press release posted to their Facebook page, the Dyer County Sheriff's Office announced that arrest warrants have been issued for Jackson Hopper, 25, for attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer, felony evading arrest in a vehicle, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

According to Memphis Fox affiliate WHBQ, Hopper led authorities on a lengthy chase October 19 through Tipton County and Lauderdale County before they were finally able to stop him just after he passed into Dyer County.

While the footage of Hopper's arrest went viral for what appeared to be police officers punching him repeatedly while he was down -- he was briefly seen, but most of the apparent physicality happened below the sight line of the embankment -- details were sparse as to what led up to that shocking moment.

The DCSO update comes after multiple organizations, including both the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office and the Tipton County Sheriff's Office, triggered internal investigations in the wake of the arrest video, as multiple agencies were ultimately involved in stopping the suspect. Lauderdale and Tipton investigations are still underway, per WREG.

Resisting Arrest

"This suspect shot and killed an innocent woman enjoying the day with her parents," said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box in the statement. "He then began to flee from officers through multiple counties, driving on the wrong side of Highway 51, endangering the lives of officers and many citizens. All in an attempt to escape justice."

He went on to allege that Hopper "tried to kill a constable in Tipton County" and "attempted to kill one of my deputies with his vehicle." Police were finally able to stop Hopper after Box's office "authorized deadly force (a PIT maneuver) to stop this suspect before killing more innocent people."

"He had 70 miles and 4 counties to stop," Box emphasized in the press release.

In video taken by a bystander, a dozen law enforcement officers can be seen moving toward Hopper's overturned vehicle, demanding that he exit and show his hands.

The suspect is briefly seen as both police officers and sheriff's deputies help pull him out of the vehicle, before authorities swarm where he goes down below the sightline of the grass and hillside. Law enforcement then appears to punch repeatedly where he is presumably lying on the ground for 30 seconds or so as bystanders attempt to yell at them to stop.

In the press release announcing the new charges, the sheriff also offered additional details as to what was happening in that moment. "He was given multiple commands by officers to show his hands. He refused," he said. That and the fact deputies suspected he might have a gun was why he was pulled from the vehicle, said Box, who claimed there was "a loaded handgun nearby" when he was subdued.

"Hopper immediately began fighting and resisting while ignoring the loud clear commands from law enforcement officers. He also attempted to take the service weapon of an officer," Box continued in the statement. "Law enforcement officers wage war every day on the streets against the most violent criminals to keep innocent people safe - it’s not always easy, pretty, or safe."

Eventually, authorities advise bystanders that the suspect is wanted for murder and had a gun. He can then be seen as he is apprehended and taken into custody. You can see the entire video above, courtesy of WREG.

Box said that Hopper "could have peacefully surrendered or turned himself in to authorities," but he did not. "Hopper made it very clear early on that he did not want to go to jail and was not going to jail easily," Box said.

He expressed that he was proud of the deputy who "heroically performed a PIT maneuver which proved to be a life-saving decision for innocent motorists on Highway 51 in Dyer County." He also thanked vigilant citizens for taking evasive action as Hopper drove against traffic on the highway to protect their and other live, as well as all of the officers involved.

"Remembering the life of Ellie Young and doing everything we can to reduce violence against women is the focus of our efforts going forward - we hope you will join us on that mission," Box closed his statement.

Death of Ellie Young

According to witnesses at the scene of the initial crime, Hopper encountered Ellie Claire Young, 22, as she was getting into her vehicle at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Shelby Farms in Shelby County, Tennessee just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

He fired two shots into the vehicle while still sitting in his own Honda CRV, per witnesses. When she fell out of her Jeep and into the parking lot, he allegedly fired one final shot, per the affidavit, before getting back into his vehicle and driving away.

His vehicle was later spotted in Mason, Tennessee, triggering the beginning of the multi-county chase.

According to WLOX, Young had just finished volunteering at the event. She was a medical student at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Her family told authorities that Hopper and Young had recently broken up.

Young's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral and memorial costs.

In court on Monday, Hopper's bruises were clearly visible as he pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in Shelby County. He is being held without bond.