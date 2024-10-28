Sheriff on Hunt for Suspected Killer After Fake Bear Attack, Stolen Identity and Mystery Body

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A man called 911 saying he "had fallen off a cliff while running from a bear" -- but after finding a dead body with a suspicious ID, police are now looking for an "armed and dangerous" killer.

A 911 call about a bear attack has sparked a murder investigation in Tennessee.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, an arrest warrant for first degree murder was issued for Nicholas Wayne Hamlett (above), following the death of a mystery man earlier this month.

Per a press release from the Sheriff's Office, a man "claiming to be" Brandon Andrade called 911, saying he had "fallen off a cliff while running from a bear." The caller also reportedly said he "was injured and partially in the water."

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male with an ID for "Brandon Andrade" on his body. But after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and Monroe County Violent Crime Task Force continued to review the scene, they determined the body did not actually belong to Andrade.

In fact, Andrade's identity "had been stolen and used on multiple occasions" by another man, Hamlett. Per the sheriff, Hamlett was already wanted in Alabama on a parole violation and had even used a fake name while speaking with law enforcement in Tennessee "after the distressed hiker call."

Authorities believe he "fled" from his Tennessee home and are currently looking for his location. He is considered "armed and dangerous" at this time.

They're also looking for more information on the deceased male, who has not yet been identified. He's still being referred to as John Doe, with special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation working on putting a sketch together of the victim.