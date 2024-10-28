Lil Nas X & Azealia Banks Get Into Nasty Social Media Battle After She Says He 'Fell Off Hard'

Getty

After she went after his music, Lil Nas X hit back, calling out her "chicken sacrificing botched body" ... but it didn't end there. "You're a terrible lyricist with pedestrian musical sensibilities..."

Azealia Banks is coming down Old Town Road for Lil Nas X.

The singer had some heated words for the rapper on Sunday, Oct. 27, taking to X to share her claim that he "fell off so hard."

"Lil Nas X really fell off so hard. Lmfao that little c--trag swore she was the tea. B---h has NO BARS. Hahahahaahahahaa," Azealia wrote on X, sparking a pretty brutal back-and-forth between the pair.

Lil Nas X, 25, then responded, saying, "azealia i could never make a hit song again and you would still never in ur b---y soap selling chicken sacrificing botched body hating a-- miserable life reach a 10th of my success."

"Love ur music btw 💋," he added, concluding his argument in the since deleted tweet.

Then, the gloves came off.

The 33-year-old singer then hurled derogatory comments at the star, claiming the only reason Lil Nas X has had success is because of his collaborators. Billy Ray Cyrus was featured on his debut, "Old Town Road," while Jack Harlow was on "Industry Baby."

The "212" singer began her rant writing: "Lmfao this f--king over grown twink don't make me release them gay a-- photos of u mocking the LA crips with that white boy u hired on rent man. Ull get ur top blown off real quick b---h. Don't f--k with me n----."

"U have no success n----. It's giving buckbroke raceplay uncle Tom a-- e----. Not u begging me to be on ur little trash a-- song. U mad I declined. Booooooooooooo b---h. Ur over."

"Lmao u have to PAY dirty little nobody a-- white twinks to f--k u , i will spit in ur mouth f----. Watch urself u burnt b---h," she continued in another tweet.

It got even more explicit from there.

Taking to Instagram, Nas posted a screenshot of Azealia's song "Out of Space" to his Story, along with a message to the singer following their beef.

"Sending u love Azealia. wishing u nothing but guidance and clarity. i want u to chase ur dreams. get on ur s--t. It's the best time period in music for ur art to thrive," he wrote.

"idc what u f---k s--t u say about me. I wanna see u win and shine your light. u can drop this internet bully act at any time. Ur fans love u. we love u," he concluded.

While he was done, Banks was not. She then responded to that reply, rejecting Nas' olive branch by referring to the Grammy winner as a "terrible lyricist," among other things.

"I don't think anyone in hiphop knows the lyrics to a single one of your songs and its clear that there is a ton of payola (the tap has clearly been cut off for you, LOL) involved because you've agreed to be an agent of destruction," she wrote.

"Where, are, your, bars... we are not going to use patronization to circumvent the topic here ... the topic is that you cannot f--king Rap son," she said.

"You're a terrible lyricist with pedestrian musical sensibilities. We need to come to a consensus on where your talent is. Fine, we can agree that your a little piece of eye candy for these desperate old white h---s in fashion... but where is your music b---h?"

