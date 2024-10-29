Manhunt Underway For Convicted Murderer on Parole Accused of Killing Pregnant Wife, Carjacking

Minnesota Department of Corrections

In addition to allegedly fatally shooting his pregnant wife, the man was reportedly involved in a carjacking and shooting nearby, in which he allegedly broke the victim's femur.

Minnesota police are searching for a convicted murderer on parole after he allegedly fatally shot his pregnant wife, who had filed for divorce, and was connected to another shooting that happened later.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Mychel Stowers, 36, is charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent and one count of second-degree murder of an unborn child for the October 19 murder of Damara Alexis Stowers (née Kirkland), 35. Damara was reportedly two months pregnant at the time, per the Associated Press.

In addition to the murder charges, Stowers was also charged with two counts of first-degree carjacking, one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm, and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Damara Kirkland Shooting

St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a fatal shooting on October 19, and discovered Kirkland's dead body collapsed on the floor, according to AP, citing a probable cause affidavit.

In March, Stowers was released from prison on parole after serving 16 years for the 2008 shooting of a St. Paul man, according to FOX affiliate KMSP and AP.

He reportedly lived in a halfway house and was on a work release. However, Stowers had allegedly been permitted to visit Kirkland, who was described as his ex-wife, on October 19. According to Minnesota court records, Stowers filed for divorce from Kirkland in June, but the records do not say whether or not it was finalized.

Per the probable cause affidavit, as reported by AP, the owner of Kirkland's apartment said that Stowers was living with Kirkland, however, he wasn't supposed to be as his name was not on the lease. The owner also claimed Kirkland was being evicted.

Carjacking, 2nd Shooting

Meanwhile, just minutes after police responded to a report of a shooting at Kirkland's apartment, they received a call of a carjacking two blocks away, according to AP and KMSP. Authorities reportedly discovered a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The wounded man allegedly told authorities that he got out of the car to throw away trash in the garbage, and had left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle.

According to police, the man said another man -- who matched Stowers' description -- came up to him and shot him. The bullet reportedly broke his femur. Stowers allegedly then shot someone else who was with the man, missing, before he ran off. The affidavit noted, per AP, that the gunman then returned and stole the first man's car.

Authorities reportedly said preliminary analysis showed that the gun used in Kirkland's shooting was the same firearm used in the carjacking. Officers also reportedly stated that Stowers matched witness descriptions for the suspect in both shootings.

According to the affidavit, Stowers called a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office employee, and reportedly admitted that he had shot someone and claimed he wanted to turn himself in. However, that did not happen, and Stowers is said to still be on the run.