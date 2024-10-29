The View Blasts Trump's 'White Nationalist Rally': 'All That Was Missing Were the German Subtitles'

X

"I was offended by what you said during the rally not only about my community but all communities," said Sunny Hostin, while she and her cohosts went in on Trump's running mate JD Vance and other speakers at this weekend's Madison Square Garden rally like Dr. Phil and Tucker Carlson.

After The View slammed the now-viral racist jokes made by Tony Hinchcliffe at Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden on Monday, the ladies doubled down on their criticism during Tuesday's episode while also shedding light on other controversial moments from the event.

In his set on Sunday, Hinchcliffe said in part, "Republicans are the party with the good sense of humor. I don't know if you guys know this, but there is literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico?"

Goldberg shared a clip of Vance attempting to do "damage control" following the backlash to Hinchcliffe's joke.

Vance claimed that he hadn't seen the joke, so he wasn't going to comment about it specifically. "But I think we have to stop getting so offended at every little thing in the United States of America," he told a crowd of Trump supporters.

“Spoken like the…person you are," said Goldberg after airing the clip. "They were offending your family as well, they were talking about all kinds of folks, JD, but you didn't see the joke. And you and your boss were there, at this rally."

"But did you miss this too?" she continued, before presenting a montage of other controversial, racist, and offensive remarks made by speakers at the rally, including attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, migrants, and the Democratic party as a whole.

Harris, in particular, was called "the devil," accused of having a "team of pimp handlers," and described as "Samoan-Malaysian" with a "low-IQ" by Tucker Carlson. (Harris -- who was born in California -- is half-Black and half-South Asian, and is of Jamaican and Indian descent.)

Vance's claims about people getting easily "offended" appeared to be the theme of the The View's discussion.

Hostin -- who is Puerto Rican -- said, "I think it's really easy for those who aren’t otherized to not be offended and to tell us, those that are marginalized and otherized, to not be offended. Well, I'm offended. I was offended by what you said during the rally not only about my community but all communities."

"I think we need to call that rally what it was: It was a white nationalist rally with a white nationalist platform," she said. "Please read Project 2025. Please read Project 25. Those are the policies if Donald Trump gets elected…It is the worst vision of America that could possible exist."

Behar, meanwhile, alluded to Nazi Germany and Hitler comparisons people have been making on social media about the MAGA rally.

"All that was missing were the German subtitles," she said. "And by the way ... when Tim Walz said that [Vance] was weird, Vance was all bent out of shape, so upset. Can't you take a joke, JD? Take a joke!"

Behar also shared her thoughts on Hinchcliffe. "We have a rule in comedy: If you're a good comedian you don't punch down, you punch up. You go after the big guys," she said. "You don’t take a shot at a little island that has people who have problems in this country because of bigotry….You don't do that type of joke at this Nuremberg rally."

Going off Behar's mention of Walz, Haines brought up how Republicans keep taking jabs at the vice presidential nominee and Democrats, in general, by making tampon jokes -- as Hinchcliffe did in his defense of his poorly-received set.

Haines called out the "sexism" in these jokes, before the group discussed how Trump and his team aren't helping themselves when it comes to getting more female voters.

Meanwhile, Behar also pointed out Dr. Phil's bizarre appearance at Sunday's rally.

"And by the way, what was Dr. Phil doing there?," she said. "That was a major disappointment."