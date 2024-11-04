Teresa Giudice Reveals 'Straw That Broke the Camel's Back' With Brother Joe and Melissa Gorga

Getty

Teresa Giudice is still not over her feud with her brother Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey opened up about their family rift on a recent episode of her podcast, Turning the Tables, where she revealed the straw broke the camel's back when it came to her fight with her brother.

"I don't speak to my brother anymore, and his wife," Giudice said, referencing the pair's long-running, on-and-off feud. "What family member comes on a show behind your back? I kept my mouth shut. There's a lot of things I could've said throughout the years. This is going on over 10 years."

While the fact that the Gorgas didn't come to her August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas was a painful point within their family, that wasn't what ultimately led to the demise of their relationship.

In fact, it largely stemmed from long-standing issues, in addition to the fighting amongst the family over money after claims that Giudice's then fiancé hurt her brother in a business deal.

Giudice went on to claim that the Gorgas were spreading lies while also confirming that their claims about her not putting Melissa in the wedding were true.

"They were making all this stuff up, like, 'Why didn't you put me in the wedding?' I didn't put my sister-in-law [in the wedding]. But I didn't put her in because I didn't want to because of all that she's done to me for the past 10 years," Giudice said. "Then … I was like, 'Let me just put her in.'’ I was trying to do the right thing and then she said 'no.' I was like, 'Oh my God, they're just doing this all for a storyline.'"

After that, Giudice said, she was done with with both her brother and his wife.

"I'm tired of their s--t. I'm not doing this anymore. I'm done," she explained. "There's no going back after that. I gave them over 10 years of chances."

The feud amongst the trio started, in part, when the Gorgas joined RHONJ without telling her back in Season 3, but Giudice said she got over it for the betterment of her family. They officially stopped talking to each other after Season 13, making filming Season 14 of the reality series divided, as both the Gorgas and Giudice were both unwilling to budge over filming together.

While there were rumors that they were willing to put their differences aside for the betterment of the show, those proved not to be true, with Giudice, who recently made headlines for dissolving her lip-filler, and Melissa even filming the Season 14 finale watch-back special -- in lieu of a reunion -- in separate rooms.

As for Melissa, she revealed that she does not want to be part of the show if her sister-in-law returns.

While appearing on an episode of the Two T's In a Pod podcast, Melissa discussed the future of the long-running housewives franchise amid talks of a major reboot before Season 15, telling hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge: "Because of all the rumors that are out there, I am fully prepared for anything. I think I would realize that [Giudice] and I are two extremely different characters."

She continued, "So if Bravo decides to go that route, kind of the darker whatever it is route, then I need to say, 'That is not a show that I want to be on anyway,' which it truly isn't."

Melissa also said that while she does want to be on RHONJ, if Giudice is there, she doesn't see a path forward where she would come back.

"I do not want to be on that toxic s--t, so as long as she is there and that whole thing would come back, I wouldn't find it as a loss," she maintained.

