Rachel Fuda Calls Out Teresa Giudice For 'Manufacturing Friendships' Following RHONJ Reunion

Getty

Fuda watched the finale back in the opposite room to Giudice, who she believes is part of a group of "fake friends" that includes Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider.

Rachel Fuda isn't here for fake friends.

"We have true relationships with each other, and I think that's the thing that was so unique about our room for the watch party," Fuda said, referring to her group, which included Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Fessler in one room, as they watched the finale back from Rails Steakhouse in Towaca, New Jersey.

The other room, meanwhile, included Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider and Dolores Catania, who remained neutral by moving between both rooms.

The "Off the Rails" special replaced a traditional reunion format for season 14 following the explosive finale, which ended in violent outburst between Cabral and Aydin.

Fuda said while their side has "true relationships," the other's are "manufactured."

"And I feel like that was a very stark reality and it's so clear," she added.

Fuda and Giudice have been at odds for some time now. Season 13 ended with Rachel's husband, John, questioning Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, for hiring a private investigator to spy on him and other cast members, and this season started with heat from Giudice, who shot back with claims of her own, alleging that John had a shady past dealing drugs.

He denied those claims time and time again, but the trio were not able to make amends. As for Aydin and Goldschneider, Fuda said she believes they have been working alongside Giudice to take down the Fudas an any of the RHONJ OG's adversaries.

"You watch the other room and it's like, 'OK, Teresa, what's the narrative now? What are we going to say? What do we have to prove now?' It’s just very manufactured now, in my opinion," Fuda said. "… I think that's the biggest problem. I think our show is truly lacking authenticity in its relationships and friendships."

She continued, "I feel like when you were watching our room, it's like a group of friends bantering, making comments, gasping, laughing, like, all those little things that we would do if we were sitting on my living room couch -- and we have done."

With everyone's relationships -- or lack thereof -- strained, the future of the show in question, with Bravo at odds with what do ahead of a 15th season. There are talks of re-booting the franchise and even re-casting the series altogether.

Fuda, meanwhile, tells Page Six, she'd love to be asked back, no matter what the new format looks like.

"I would love to be included, and I think that whatever they decide to do with the show, whether they reboot it, bring some of us back, none of us back, all of us … whatever it is, I would love to see the show move forward in a more positive direction," Fuda said. "I would love to see it be a little bit lighter."