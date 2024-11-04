TikToker Bella Bradford Announces Her Own Death After Battle With Rare Cancer In Final GRWM Video

TikTok

"I have terminal cancer and unfortunately, by now, my life has come to an end, and I’ve passed away," Bradford shared in her video.

TikToker, Bella Bradford has died at 24 years old.

The influencer -- who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma in her jaw muscle in 2021 -- took to the platform to share a final "get ready with me" video.

It was intended to be shared after her death.

"But I wanted to do one final Get Ready With Me because I love doing these, and I love fashion. Thank you for following me on this fun journey, and yeah, I hope you will look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day if you ever needed to feel."

She also went on to share a deeper message to her viewers, asking them to treasure every moment.

"Remember that you live every day and only die once," Bradford added, "so everything helps."

The caption paired with the video revealed that it was Bella's "final" Get Ready With Me and included a message she wanted to leave her followers.

"Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of purpose in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people," she wrote.

The late TikTok star then added: "I wish you all a beautiful life and please remember to live each day with as much significant as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old."

A note shared alongside the caption detailed that Bradford died "peacefully" and "surrounded by the people she loves most" on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The 11-minute vlog began with the creator thanking her fans for following her "on this fun journey" through social media.

Earlier this year, Bradford shared that she was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 after initially thinking there was an issue stemming from her wisdom teeth.

She then began sharing videos to her social media during the course of her treatments centered around fashion, skin care and day-to-day videos about her life.