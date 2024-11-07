Police Detail Alleged Abuse of Special Needs Students Involving Hot Sauce and Takis

Smyrna Police Department

The three women were arrested after a "long and detailed investigation," with police revealing how they allegedly abused or endangered students in a special needs elementary classroom.

Three women working at a Delaware elementary school have been arrested -- as police reveal the horrific allegations against them.

Marrisa Johnson, 26, Makayla Lomax, 31, and Morgan Donahue, 21, (above, left to right) were all charged this week after Smyrna Police Investigators concluded what they call a "long and lengthy" investigation into child abuse and neglect allegations that began back in February.

In a press release, police referred to their findings as "an alleged pattern of troubling behavior in a special needs elementary classroom," before detailing some of the most disturbing claims.

In addition to the employees allegedly throwing objects at the students, yelling at them and calling them names, Lomax is accused of striking a child in the face, as well as spraying the same kid with a water bottle "as a form of discipline."

Police also wrote about another alleged incident involving Johnson and Donahue which took place outside of the classroom in Fall 2022, claiming the pair fed "hot sauce and hot Takis to a special needs student who had a known digestive disability."

All three women were charged with endangering the welfare of a child, while Lomax was also charged with third-degree child abuse and offensive touching.

In a statement to ABC 6, the Smyrna School District addressed the incident.

"In February 2024, the Smyrna School District reported alleged wrongdoing by staff at Smyrna Elementary School to the Division of Family Services and the Smyrna Police Department. We have worked diligently with our law enforcement partners throughout the investigation," they said. "The community and school system have been patiently waiting the conclusion of those extraordinary efforts. We appreciate the diligence and thoroughness of law enforcement in bringing closure to this troubling matter."

"The relevant employees have not been in the presence of our students since the district was made aware of the alleged wrongdoing. Most individuals alleged to be involved no longer work for the District," the statement continued. "With regard to the remaining employees, the District will honor employee privacy rights with regard to separation of employment, and we will make our reports to the Department of Education's Division of Licensure and Certification."

They concluded, "Student safety is of paramount importance to the Smyrna School District. We will continue to evaluate and improve all aspects of school safety. We will also continue to support our school community through this difficult time."