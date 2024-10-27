Former Music Teacher Arrested 3 Years After He's Found in 16-Year-Old Student's Bedroom: Police

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office / Modesto Police Department

The former high school band teacher was fired for inappropriate communications with the then-16-year-old girl in March 2021, per police, only to allegedly wind up in her bedroom seven months later.

Three years after he was discovered in the bedroom of a 16-year-old student, a former high school music teacher has been arrested and charged.

Police in Modesto, California first encountered former band instructor Patrick Mester, 65, while he was still teaching at James C. Enochs High School. He was terminated in March 2021 after they arrested him for inappropriate communication with the female student, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office in a press release.

Seven months later, in October 2021, the sheriff's office got involved with Mester when a second investigation was triggered involving the same student. According to authorities, the girl's mother discovered Mester in her daughter's bedroom.

According to the press release, the sheriff's department and district attorney's office have been working together since this second incident over the past three years

The long investigation included several interviews with the victim, according to SFGate and culminated in the arrest of Mester on October 23, 2024. Talking to the news outlet, authorities explained the long investigation saying via email, "Serious cases like this need to be carefully built over time."

He was arrested in his home on two counts of lewd acts with a minor and two counts of attempting to meet with a minor for lewd purposes.

As reported by The Modesto Bee after his 2021 arrest on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18, Mester had been an employee of the school district since the 2003-04 school year, and its music/band teacher since the 2007-08 school year.

The newspaper says he passed all pre-employment requirements, including fingerprinting and background checks, and he also received annual training on prevention of harassment and reporting child abuse.