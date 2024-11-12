3' 11" Tall Reality Star Shauna Rae Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary with Mystery Man

Instagram

The I Am Shauna Rae star highlights their height difference in new social media post, celebrating their "crazy ride" and revealing their couples costume for Halloween.

TLC reality star Shauna Rae is opening up about her relationship with a man whose identity she's decided to keep a secret.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the 25-year-old I Am Shauna Rae star -- whose growth was stunted after a childhood battle with brain cancer -- shared some rare photos with her boyfriend, as they celebrated their 2-year anniversary.

"Halloween was our anniversary but Happy two years to my best friend!" she wrote in the post. "I love you a lot baby and I hope you've enjoyed this really crazy ride we've been on!"

She kept his face under wraps -- or under emojis, as it were -- covering his mug with a heart, pizza and heart-eyes emojis in all three photos. The first pic highlighted their height difference, as he towered above her on Halloween.

In a followup post, she revealed what the pair dressed as for the holiday.

"Front and back of my dress I Made!! I'm so I love with it," she captioned the photos. "For Halloween I was a wind up doll and my boyfriend was a toy maker."

In the pics and video, he was seen winding her up in her turquoise dress.

Rae first revealed their relationship back in December 2023, which, per her timeline, was more than a year after they began dating.

At the time, she said that she had been "keeping a secret .. for a while actually," sharing photos of the two together -- and, again, blocking out his face.

"All you really need to know is they make me happy and I don't know if I'd be as far in my goals without them. Please know that all I ask from y'all is to support me and refrain from being hateful toward them or my relationship," she said at the time.

"[You're] welcome to your opinion but if it's not supportive you can discuss elsewhere," she said. "Any hate towards my partner is hate towards me and I don't tolerate that. I support each and every one of you and I ask for that respect back. ❤️❤️❤️ Much love y'all! Stay amazing, beautiful, and positive! ❤️❤️❤️"

After a previous relationship in the public eye, it's no surprise Rae is trying to keep things more low key with her partner.

Due to her form of pituitary dwarfism, her body's developmental level remains at that of an eight-year-old, which she says has led to her attracting "creeps." She has said in the past that while she longs to have mature, adult relationships, she has found it difficult.

She previously dated a man named Dan Swygart, who said he took a lot of heat for even being interested in her.

On The Sarah Fraser Show podcast, Swygart said that people assumed he was interested in Shauna because of how she looked, which led to "this big, huge amount of hate" because "they categorized me in the most hated group on the planet."

Swygart said that they never took their relationship to the next level aside from one kiss. He said they got very close, but because he wasn't around much, it never progressed into a relationship.