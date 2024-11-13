Zendaya Addresses Euphoria Delay -- And Insists She's Not to Blame!

Getty

The actress seemingly sidestepped a question about creator Sam Levinson, while she and costar Sydney Sweeney get real about the delays for Season 3.

Zendaya is speaking out about Euphoria's prolonged delay.

In an interview with Vanity Fair for its annual Hollywood Issue, the actress claimed production on Season 3 of the Sam Levinson-created series was not postponed due to her busy schedule, which included film roles in Dune: Part II and Challengers.

"I will say, I have been off for a couple years, so not delayed because of my ... I've been open, just waiting. I've been waiting," said Zendaya, who filmed the Dune sequel and Challengers in 2022.

"I'm actually going to start filming a project soon before Euphoria, and I'm like, 'Man, I'm rusty,'" she continued. "I haven't been on a set in, like, two years almost. I'm a little bit terrified. I'm like, Can I even do this anymore? I don't know."

It's unclear when the interview was conducted, but it was likely before Zendaya began filming A24's The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson, which recently started production.

When asked directly where she currently stands with Euphoria and Levinson by the magazine, Zendaya only addressed the HBO series itself and did not mention the show-runner.

"[Euphoria] is slated for January, I believe," Zendaya said of when production on Season 3 is set to begin. "I haven't read anything yet, but I'm excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for Euphoria."

"I don't really have much of an answer except for right now it's set to start shooting in January," Zendaya continued. "My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she’s looked after as a character. I think that's my number one duty."

This comes after an The Hollywood Reporter exposé claimed Zendaya and Levinson's once close working relationship turned sour following the latter's work on The Idol.

After months of speculation as to whether or not Euphoria would even return for a third season as its cast members' careers have blown up, HBO announced over the summer that production on Season 3 was set to begin in January 2025. The network listed Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer as original cast members who would be returning, per The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Last week, reports once again began circulating that the drama series had been canceled ahead of the long-awaited Season 3. After rumors spread among fans online, HBO addressed the reports. "Euphoria is going in to production in 2025. Nothing has changed," a representative for HBO told The Independent in a statement.

Like Zendaya, Sweeney was also among the Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue cover stars. In her interview, the actress discussed how the Season 3 delay affected her career, sharing that there were advantages and disadvantages.

"There were definitely a few projects that I had to pass on because I was supposed to be going back to Euphoria," she said. "But because I am producing now, I was able to say, 'You know what? I don't think this is happening. I'm going to put some of my own projects on the slate.' That’s how Anyone but You happened. Euphoria was supposed to start filming, and I had another film that I was supposed to do, but we couldn't get cleared and after a few weeks, I realized, This is not happening. So I put in full gear to make Anyone but You."

Elsewhere in Zendaya's interview with the magazine, she opened up about working alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland.

When asked if it's "ever weird" to share the screen with her partner, she said, "Not really. It's actually strangely comfortable. It's like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside."

"I love working with him. He's so talented, and so passionate about what he does," she added. "He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."