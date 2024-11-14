Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Raising Her & Kanye West's Four Kids 'Basically ... By Myself'

Getty/Instagram

Kardashian details her busy household with four children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is opening up about trying to keep up with her kids.

During her appearance on Zoe Winkler's iHeartRadio podcast What in the Winkler?, the reality star revealed that she sometimes feels "alone" in raising her children -- who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

"I think you and I've mostly connected on parenting," Kim said to her friend Winkler on the Nov. 12 episode. "And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you're in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us."

Despite Kardashian sharing that she has great support systems to help with North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, she did not mention West by name.

"But sometimes in the middle of the night," she continued, "When they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up -- it's not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.' And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself is ..."

At that point, Winkler interjected, "Insane," finishing Kardashian's thought.

The Kardashians star and SKIMS founder then detailed what a busy morning routine looks like when trying to get the kids to school each day.

"I mean even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take," she shared. "And everyone wants to leave at like different times or wants different stuff. And I feel like I'm at like a pit stop of a race car driver."

While Kim has four kids, the Kardashians are a close knit family and sometimes cousins stay at each other's homes, leading to extra bodies to hustle into the car in the morning.

The 44-year-old superstar is focused on keeping a civil relationship with Kanye for the children and shielding them from too much about the divorce.

In a GQ article published in November 2023, she said: "Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age."

"It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side," she said at the time.

After tying the knot in 2014, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West in February, 2021.