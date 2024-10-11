Kim Kardashian Grills Daughter North West for Interview on Paparazzi, God & Best Day of Her Life

Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, 11, surprises her own mother with some of her answers -- revealing why she doesn't like school, loves Tyler, the Creator and god and is sometimes okay with paparazzi.

North West is ready for her closeup.

The 11-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West covers the new issue of Interview, as one of the publication's six Fall cover stories celebrating the magazine's 55th anniversary.

Alongside a photoshoot, the precocious child was also interviewed for the mag by her own mom -- revealing how she really feels about school, her siblings, and more.

Off the bat, North reveals she would love to live inside of a Barbie cartoon, saying "it's a good show" that she watches "every night." Kim used that as an opportunity to share a "fun fact" about her daughter, revealing North "needs the TV on" to fall asleep every night -- something West responded to by interjecting, "That's not a fun fact."

When asked whether she likes being on camera, North said that while she likes taking photos of herself, she't not as keen on the paparazzi taking pictures of her.

"When I just woke up and there's so much paparazzi, I'm like, 'Yo, I'm going to sue you,'" she continued. "If I'm ready, if I'm not tired, if my outfit's good, I'm like, 'Okay, I could take a picture."

She went on to add that her style icons currently are her father and Tyler, the creator -- telling her mother she likes streetwear and '90s fashions.

North later seemed to catch her mother off guard with her answer when asked about her favorite class in school.

"I don't like school," she bluntly replied, before her mom asked, "What about art class?" North then said she does "not like art" either, getting a, "What?" out of Kim. "I like art, but my art class is very annoying. My favorite class is probably Latin," the pre-teen explained.

North's faith came up a few times throughout the interview, as she was asked what she likes to do to help others.

"Spread the gospel. Tell them about god, and how problems get solved if they follow his word and his way," she replied, before bringing up religion again when Kim asked her to share the "best day of your life."

"It was just us and my siblings, and that's when I really brought them close to god, because we had this house and there was these devil statues, and I was like, 'Mm-mm, mm-mm, no, girl,'" she began, reflecting on a trip to Italy with her father. "I was like, 'We got to pray.; So then I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray. God really did his thing after."

Speaking of her siblings, Kim also asked her daughter what she typically does when one of them "is annoying" her. "When they’re annoying me, I'll just be like, 'Yo, get out my room. I'm not feeling this, for real,'" North responded.

West also put her mom on blast for not cooking, as Kim asked her daughter how she thinks she fares in the kitchen.

"You haven't cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago," said North, adding that her mom cooked macaroni and cheese at the time.