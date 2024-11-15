Man Kills Girlfriend While Housesitting, Then Sent Chilling Messages to Homeowner Via Snapchat: Sheriff

Pipestone County Jail

The suspect allegedly admitted to killing his girlfriend in an increasingly disturbing set of Snapchat communications, also texting his ex-wife to say he'd done something "atomically bad" -- before concerning videos from hours before the murder were found on his phone.

A Minnesota man allegedly killed his girlfriend at the house where he was housesitting, before confessing to the crime via Snapchat to the homeowner, this according to court docs.

Joseph James Benson, 35, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, 38-year-old Samantha Keohne, who is also known as "Panda."

According to a probable cause affidavit, via Law&Crime and KSTP, the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible domestic assault call on November 2, 2024. The call came from the homeowner, who reportedly claimed Benson sent her a message over Snapchat claiming he had killed Keohne.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Benson with scratches on his face, with the suspect claiming they were from his girlfriend and that there was "a dead body upstairs." Inside the home, they reportedly found Keohne on the bathroom floor, with an extension cord wrapped around her legs, marks on her throat and blood in her hair and ear. The cause of death was later determined as probable asphyxia and listed as a homicide.

Benson's Disturbing Snapchat & Text Messages

The property owner later spoke with investigators and allegedly claimed she asked Benson to stay at her home and take care of her pets while she was on vacation in Florida. The woman said she knew Koehne would also be staying at the house -- adding that she and Benson were communicating daily over Snapchat.

But on November 2, the property owner said Benson claimed he and Koehne had been arguing and she was "freaking out and wanted to leave." The homeowner allegedly told them to cut it out, telling Benson, "I don't care what you need to do, you get this taken care of."

20 minutes later, Benson allegedly called the homeowner over Snapchat and said, "Panda is gone," when asked about the situation.

Benson allegedly told the homeowner that Koehne "wouldn't stop screaming" and he feared someone would call police, saying, "I can't go back to prison."

On his phone, authorities say they also found text messages Benson sent his ex-wife -- including one in which he allegedly said, "If ever you were able to be a friend, please let it be now there has never been a moment in my life I have needed you more [than] this."

"I need a friend something happened," authorities say he added, before telling her, "I can't say [what] ... can you call me ... its atomically bad."

Videos of Benson & Koehne from Before Her Death

Investigators report they also found video Benson took of him arguing with Koehne the morning of her death.

"Go for it, here look at the bruises on my face from him beating me again," she said to him in the footage, per court docs, as marks were allegedly seen on her face. As she then followed him inside the home, docs state she was then heard pleading, "Stop, please stop. I didn't tell anybody; I didn't tell anybody," while crying and appearing unable to stand.

She also allegedly asked Benson to call 911, saying, "I didn't tell anybody" -- before he's quoted as telling her, "You literally tried to break in."