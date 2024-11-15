Convicted Killer Tyler Hadley Recalls Moment He Brutally Murdered Parents, Laughed & Then Threw a Party (Exclusive)

Court TV

Speaking out for the first time behind bars on Court TV's Interview with a Killer, Hadley is confronted about his motive for bludgeoning his parents to death with a hammer when he was 17, before cleaning up the bloody scene and throwing a party at the home.

On July 16, 2011, 17-year-old Tyler Hadley posted "party at my crib tonight...maybe" to Facebook, popped three pills of ecstasy, brutally murdered his parents ... and partied the night away as their bodies were hidden upstairs.

Now, on Court TV's Interview with a Killer, he's speaking out about the night he bludgeoned Blake Hadley, 54, and Mary-Jo Hadley, 47, to death, revealing what was going through his mind at the time of the slayings. He's currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In TooFab's exclusive preview clip from this Sunday's episode, award-winning investigative reporter David Scott brings up details about the night of the murders, saying forensic evidence suggests his parents were alive for most of the attack. Hadley killed them both with a hammer in the family room of their Port St. Lucie, Florida home.

"One point of the record you said that they did not resist, and that's when you realized how much they loved you. Because they didn't defend themselves. Remember that?" asked Scott, as Hadley says he doesn't "recall saying that "verbatim," but remembered someone "saying I said that."

"Okay, do you remember them screaming for their lives?" Scott then wondered, as Hadley confirms, "Yeah" -- before saying that while his memory of what happened is "blurry," talking about it "makes me recollect it" more.

Hadley then confirmed he felt like he was "detached" and "in this sort of psychotic state or trance" while covered in his parents' blood -- adding that he felt some "finality" in the moment that "it was over," before looking at himself in the mirror and laughing.

"I went into my bathroom, and I was covered in blood, everywhere. My whole ... everything. It was blood all over the place and I laughed at myself in the mirror," he recalled, before Scott wondered why, because, "it's hard to imagine you thought it was funny."

"I didn’t think it was funny laughing. More of a deranged laugh. I guess it’s a little bit deranged, yeah," he shared, adding that he felt "relief but mechanical" after the slayings. Calling his demeanor "robotic," he then recalled cleaning the house for hours.

After killing his parents in the family room with a hammer, he dragged their bodies to the primary bedroom. He then cleaned the house for hours, before hiding his parents' remains under a pile of items from around the house, including coffee tables, mirrors, dining room chairs and bedding (above right).

"I don't know how long it took. It had to take at least 2 hours. I threw everything inside the house, and everything got piled up in that one room," Hadley recalled, before again being asked why he threw everything into the bedroom.

"I don't know. I was just ashamed, I couldn't look at anything, I couldn't bear to look at it," he said. "I felt a little shame, yeah. In the back of my mind. Of course, I felt shame, but I was keeping it down. I was terrified, I was petrified. I felt a petrifying haste, dread in the pit of my stomach. Knowing what lurks behind that door."

"I just repressed it," he concluded. "And I threw everything in there. And I went about my business of just having a party."

Hadley then had about 60 people over to the home, taking selfies with friends while playing beer pong and smoking, while his parents' bodies were nearby. At the party, he would confide in a friend about the murder of his parents, showing them blood in the garage before also showing them the bodies. The friend then tipped off police and Hadley was arrested the next morning.

He pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced in 2014; he's currently behind bars at the Century Correctional Institution in Florida.