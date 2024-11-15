RHOA's Cynthia Bailey Teases RHOA Return and Spills on Swapping Numbers with Lenny Kravitz (Exclusive)

Bailey gives an update on the "sweet" sixteenth season of RHOA, which sees her returning as a Friend, and reveals to TooFab exclusively why she won't be mentioning Lenny Kravitz's name again after swapping numbers.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming ... just not this year.

While attending the Gurus 2024 Awards presented by Gurus Magazine at SLS Beverly Hills, Cynthia Bailey gave TooFab an exclusive update on the Bravo series.

"We are at the finish line, but I don't think we're going to air until next year sometime. We don't have an official date but it won't be in 2024. Sorry, guys," Bailey told TooFab exclusively.

"We're calling it 'Sweet 16'. This is Season 16, but it honestly should be called 'Surprise 16'. It's like a lot of moving parts. The fans have waited so long for the show to come back. It was put on a little bit of a pause. But it is coming back in 2025, and I think the fans are going to be excited," she added.

It comes after it was confirmed in June that Kenya Moore wouldn't be returning to the series. News of the reality star's departure from RHOA came after she was suspended indefinitely from filming for allegedly unveiling NSFW photos.

"It wouldn't be a Real Housewife show if it wasn't drama. And, of course, they didn't pause Atlanta for all this time to not bring you guys any drama," Bailey continued. "But I'm excited to be coming back as an official 'Friend of the show,' which is a fun role for me after being a consistent housewife for 11 year."

Along with returning to the Bravo universe, Bailey has been busy launching her first podcast alongside fellow Bravo housewife, Crystal Kung Minkoff.

"We are three episodes in, and we were already recognized by Apple as one of the top ten new podcasts," Bailey said.

"I feel like the first episode, all we did was talk over each other. We were trying to get our legs. Don't give up on us we're getting our flow, and we're just having a really good time, and I'm so excited to partner with Crystal," she continued. "She represents the Beverly Hills Housewives. I've represented Atlanta Housewives. We come from two different cultures, two different backgrounds, two different franchises, but the more I talked to her on Humblebrag. I realized how much we have in common."

Lenny Kravitz

Speaking of a humble brag, Bailey has recently been in headlines after sharing her story about swapping numbers with the one and only Lenny Kravitz.

The 57-year-old reality star revealed on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's Two Ts in a Pod podcast that the Grammy winner did not call her after obtaining her phone number at Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party in London last July.

"We're going to put this to rest right now, so yes numbers were exchanged. He was my celebrity crush for many, many years. I am actually in a full-on relationship at this point, but it just kind of keeps coming up," Bailey began.

"Did he ever call? No, I had his number, too. I never called. It is what it is, so he will always be my celebrity crush, but very nice man. Wishing him all the best," she added. "At some point, I'm sure he's going to be like, 'Why does this woman keep talking about me?'"

Since the story made its way around the world, Bailey is unsure if Kravitz has heard her speaking about him, as he still has not reached out.

"Thank God, no, because I would be mortified if he did [reach out] at this point," Bailey shared.

As for why she didn't call him either, she tells us, "Sometimes you meet people, I meet people all the time, and you exchange numbers, and sometimes the connection happens, sometimes it doesn't."