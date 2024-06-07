Cynthia Bailey Says RHOA Fans Are 'In for a Treat' with 'Feisty' New Cast, Explains Why She Returned (Exclusive)

Getty

Bailey opens up about returning in a "Friend" role for the new season, which sees the addition of three new faces and a promotion to full-time cast member for Shamea.

Cynthia Bailey is headed back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta -- and she's ready for the "new energy" the show will have when it returns following a major cast shakeup.

While attending the Gurus Magazine's #30Voices30Days event in Los Angeles to celebrate Pride, the reality TV star opened up about her return to Bravo. Bailey appeared on the show from Season 3 to Season 13, before taking one season off, appearing as a guest in Season 15 and signing on as a "Friend" for the upcoming 16th season.

Also joining the show are Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, while former "Friend" Shamea Morton Mwangi was promoted to full-time cast member. Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora also also back holding peaches.

"I love it!" Bailey said of the new cast. "I felt like most people, that Atlanta needed some new energy. I've had an opportunity to meet the three new ladies and they are ... you guys are in for a treat. They definitely have it going on. They have their own thing happening and they're feisty, definitely feisty."

The shakeup comes after a ratings for the series took a dip, something Bailey hopes the new cast can help remedy.

"I hope this reboot is definitely going to get our numbers back up. I'm used to Atlanta being on top. Watching from the sidelines I still want Atlanta to be great," she said. "I don't want the numbers to not be good and we were number one for so long that I want to do whatever I can to help get back on top."

Bailey explained that she decided to step away from the show to focus a bit more on her acting career -- which she says is still "going very well, by the way" -- but she also began to "miss the girls" and "miss the show."

"I've been on it for so long so I just wanted to figure out a way I could be involved but not be totally in it 100%," she explained, saying she and the network both agreed a "Friend" role "was the best place for me."

When TooFab wondered if she'd be bringing some drama back to the series, however, Bailey insisted she'd be keeping her trademark cool.

"I don't know if I’m going to be bringing a lot of drama. I am a friend, okay? I am a friend to the show which means I choose peace and I come in peace, but I’m sure I’ll get pulled into a couple things," she shared. "But for the most part, you know I always try to be the class, the grace, the reasoning, the rationale – all those things. I'm excited."