Lamar Odom Confirms Custom Khloe Kardashian Sex Doll, Offers Relationship Status Update

"It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird," the former NBA player says, describing his unorthodox purchase as a form of "mental health."

Lamar Odom is opening up about his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian ... and the other "Khloé" in his life.

In E! News' exclusive clip of the newest episode of the We're Out of Time podcast, the former NBA player -- who was married to Khloé from 2009 until 2016 -- shared an update on where he stands with the reality star, and also addressed reports that he had a sex doll made to look like her.

"When I first met her I didn't know who the f--k she was," Lamar, 45, claimed, to which podcast host Richard Taite called Khloé, 40, "the single coolest person."

"I heard the name before, I'm not gonna lie ... but I didn't know who Khloé Kardashian was," Lamar continued. "And then we [were] married 30 days later."

When Taite asked if the reality star and his ex-wife are "still close" and Khloé "still cares" about him," Lamar said, "I don't speak to her, but she cares about me. But I don't speak to her that much."

However, he said that if he reaches out to Khloé, she'll respond. "I can text her and she'll reply," he told Taite, per E! News.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lamar also confirmed that he is apparently having a sex doll custom-made to look like his ex-wife.

"When you really thinking about like a doll, but then you think about, like, mental health and how important that is -- not just in today's time, but just, you know, from the beginning of time," Lamar said.

"A sex doll that looks like your wife, is that mental health?" Taite asked, to which Lamar replied, "For me, it would be. I mean it's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird, a little bit."

Taite told Lamar to "embrace your insanity," before he asked if the sex doll he had custom-made looks like Khloé, to which Lamar replied, "Yeah, they're going to make it look like her."

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Lamar visited RealDoll's Las Vegas factory, and purchased his custom order.

In September 2009, Lamar and Khloé, tied the knot after dating for just one month. Four years later, Khloé filed for divorce until Lamar -- who struggled with drug and sex addiction -- was left in a comatose state after an accidental overdose at a brothel in Nevada in order to be his legal caretaker.

When the athlete had fully recovered, the Good American founder refiled in May 2016 and their divorce was finalized seven months later.

Lamar looked back at his marriage to Khloé earlier this year.

"I'm only speaking for myself, but it'd be hard to really forget somebody after you married them after 30 days," he told E! News in March. "[It's] probably impactful, you know, for the rest of your life -- whether you stay with them or not."

As for what he'd tell his ex-wife if he were to see her again, Lamar said, "That I love her, and that I'm grateful and that I miss her."