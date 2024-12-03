Denise Richards Says She 'Would Never Do' Special Forces Again Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Getty/FOX

Denise Richards is sharing some insight of her time on Season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

"It was the most challenging thing I've ever done, ever, ever," she teased of her stint on the show -- which premieres January 8 -- while speaking to Us Weekly Sunday.

When asked if she was "happy" to have competed on the Fox reality series, Richards replied with a laugh, "I'm glad I did it, but I would never do it again."

Richards went in somewhat prepared though, thanks to Season 2 alum, Kelly Rizzo, who she said gave her advice ahead of her own turn on the show.

But the tip Rizzo gave the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had Richards calling her "nuts."

"I have to talk to her," Richards said. "I think it was a different experience for her."

Despite having a challenging time on the show, Richards said she formed a few connections with this season's star-studded cast.

"Trista Sutter is someone I text all the time. And Marion Jones," she told Us.

News first broke last month that Richards was cast on the show, alongside 15 other recruits -- including Sutter, Jones, Kayla Nicole, Brody Jenner, Cam Newton, Stephen Baldwin, Carey Hart and more.

During the show’s five-week run of two-hour episodes, fans will watch the celebrities attempt the "harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process" while training in Wales, England, per Fox. There are no votes or eliminations on the series.

The exercises are led by ex-special forces operatives; Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Jovon "Q" Quarles.

This season will continue the tradition of nail-biting challenges, with a bit of a twist, as this group of stars will try their hand at a number of different tasks, including "a high pressure hostage rescue, a treacherous ladder crossing between steep cliffs nearly 100 ft above the sea, a boat dunk drill where they will be submerged into the frigid ocean and tasked with performing essential survival duties, a surf immersion where they will have to control their panic in an exercise that takes them to the brink of drowning, and much more."