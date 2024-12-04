Man Dubbed 'Naked Carpenter' Stabs Cop 23 Times with Scissors After Caught Nude in Park: Court

Tony Kershaw/SWNS.com

The man has been in trouble with the law multiple times over the years after first coming to police - and media - attention in 2016 when neighbors complained he was making home repairs in the nude.

A man dubbed "The Naked Carpenter" in the UK has denied attempted murder and wounding with intent charges after allegedly stabbing a police officer 23 times with a pair of scissors after he was caught running around a park nude.

As heard in Maidstone Crown Court, per The BBC, 50-year-old Robert Jenner was accused of running around Mote Park in Kent, England in the buff on June 15, 2023, "nipping in and out of bushes exposing himself" to women.

Police suspected it might have been Jenner as they'd had previous dealings with him. They also reported he'd gone to Maidstone Police Station earlier that same day to ask for his see-through clothing back that had been previously taken by police.

When this request was denied, Jenner reportedly told police, per The Mirror, "I'm going to strip off now, wankers."

Stabbing Attack

Bodycam footage shown in court revealed the moment police confronted Jenner in his home, where he'd reportedly barricaded himself, per the outlet. It was after police constable Sean Quinn entered the room that the alleged assault happened.

As captured on the video played in court, Jenner reporetedly attacked the officer by stabbing him 23 times in the head, face, and neck. The BBC reported Quinn could be seen screaming for help.

He suffered 19 laceration wounds to his head and neck area, including a "gaping wound" across his forehead which reportedly exposed his skull, per the prosecution.

The Daily Mail noted that Quinn was wearing a stab-proof vest, but his neck and head were exposed. Prosecutors say the wounds "had the potential to be fatal" had they struck one of the major arteries in the neck, which is why they believe Jenner targeted that area.

In court, jurors were told the attack did not stop until another officer forced their way into the apartment and struck Jenner on the head five or six times, forcing him to finally drop the scissors.

Prosecuting attorney Daniel Stevenson told the jury Jenner "must have been trying to do more than causing really serious injury, he must have been trying to end his life."

Jenner's defense argument was that he was trying to defend himself from what he perceived as unlawful entry and arrest, and had no intentions of killing or seriously injuring Quinn.

He reportedly told police after the incident, "I didn't mean to do it," "Is he okay?" and "F--k oh mate, I didn't want this to happen, I didn't want it to come to this," per The Mirror.

Victim's Testimony

Speaking in court on Tuesday, Quinn remembered shouting to Jenner, as seen on the bodycam footage, "put this f--king scissors down now," before making his way into the room.

Once inside, he recalled Quinn crouched on the back of his sofa "completely naked" and "quite angry" after he'd been pepper sprayed by a fellow officer, according to The Mirror. "I tried to speak to him, but before I could speak -- 'What the f--k are you doing, Robert?' -- he launched himself towards me.'"

"I ran towards him, my first thought was: he's trying to kill me for some reason," Quinn said. "I thought I was not going to die and get stabbed in the back, so I ran towards him."

He recalled feeling a thud against his head and then, before he knew it, he was on his back with Jenner on top of him. When the defense asked Quinn if calling Jenner a "d--khead" was supposed to calm him, Quinn retorted, "I think he was too far gone at that point. Robert was beyond calming at that point."

'Naked Carpenter'

A self-proclaimed naturalist for more than 20 years who also served in the army for 10 years, Jenner was somewhat notorious for being spotted in the nude. He was reportedly also a member of the Naturist Society, participating in naked swims and visiting nudist beaches around Europe.

As detailed by Kent Online, Jenner first began to make headlines in 2016 when he performed maintenance work on his own home in the nude, much to the protestation of his neighbors. He has had multiple altercations with the law since then.

He was jailed for two years in 2019 for 10 different exposure offenses while working as a delivery driver. He allegedly worked while wearing a pair of jeans with the crotch cut out.

Jenner had to sign the sec offenders' register for 10 years, reportedly beginning to strip after doing so at the police station.