Man Arrested After Admitting He Goes to Starbucks Drive-Thru Naked to See the 'Pretty Girls'

Tulsa County Jail

After multiple unfortunately memorable naked encounters with Michael Billingsley at this Broken Arrow, OK drive-thru, Starbucks employees admit they knew the admitted "exhibitionist's" order by heart.

The man's order was a "large iced Americano" at Starbucks. Employees knew this because he'd shown up naked at their drive-thru enough times to sear it into their memories, whether they wanted to remember the experience or not.

During an interview with police on April 9, Michael Billingsley admitted that he had driven to the Starbucks in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on multiple occasions while completely nude to see the "pretty girls" who worked there. He also admitted to being an "exhibitionist."

His subsequent arrest came after the store's manager had notified police April 6 after his alleged early-morning visit that day. Both the manager and the victim picked Billingsley as their suspect out of a lineup of photos. The manager also reported that the alleged suspect had been notably playing pornography on his phone.

According to an affidavit seen by Fox23, an employee alleged that on March 30 Billingsley went so far as to get out of his car naked while waiting for his drink.

This was at six in the morning, with the alleged victim in this instance saying he was "100 percent" naked, and this was the second time she knew it had happened at that location. Billingsley admitted to at least three such incidents to the police, including a Tulsa drive-thru.

"It's unfortunate that someone would do this to employees who are just trying to make a living and have to deal with someone doing this," said Broken Arrow Police Information Coordinator Ethan Hutchins, calling the allegations "disturbing."

In a statement received by WLBT following Billingsley's arrest, Starbucks said, "We are aware of the inappropriate behavior toward our partners (employees --ed.) that occurred at two of our Broken Arrow stores, and we continue to work with local police to support their investigation."

Billingsley was arrested and booked into Tulsa County Jail on two counts of indecent exposure. He's looking at a $4,000 bond. Police believe there may be other victims and are asking people to come forward.