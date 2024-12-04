Wife of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Says Husband Was Getting Threats Before Fatal Shooting

NYPD/United Health Group

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group’s insurance unit, was fatally shot outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

Following the death of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, his wife is sharing some insight as to what may have led to his tragic death.

After news broke that Brian was fatally shot outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, in what appeared to be a "targeted attack," his wife, Paulette Thompson, spoke to NBC News, and revealed that her husband had been receiving "threats" prior to the shooting.

"Yes, there had been some threats. Basically, I don't know, a lack of coverage? I don't know details," Paulette told NBC News.

Planned Attack

While she was unaware of the exact details surrounding those threats, Paulette did say the New York Police Department told her it was a planned attack, adding, "I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

Despite the alleged threats he received, Paulette said her husband did not alter any of his plans and still traveled to New York City.

"I can't really give a thoughtful response right now," the grieving widow, who shared two children with Thompson, told the outlet. "I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children."

The NYPD held a news conference Wednesday following the shooting in which they made clear they believe this was a "premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

"This does not appear to be a random act of violence," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, adding that the department is carrying out a full investigation.

Thompson, 50, led UnitedHealthcare, the largest private health insurer in the U.S., and was on the the way to UnitedHealth Group's investor day, set for Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. ET at the Hilton hotel, where he was shot.

Details of Shooting

Patrol officers responded to a 911 call at 6:46 a.m. ET about a person shot in front of the hotel, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said during the news conference. Officers arrived at 6:48 a.m. ET to find Thompson on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his back and leg. Emergency medical services brought Thompson to Roosevelt Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. ET, according to Kenny.

UnitedHealth Group canceled that event after the shooting.

As for the suspect, per Kenny and security video obtained by NBC News, he showed up roughly five minutes before Thompson arrived outside the Hilton, noting that several people passed him as he waited for Thompson. As he walked alone toward the Hilton, the suspect stepped onto the sidewalk from behind a car and approached Thompson from behind, firing several rounds that struck him at least once in the back and at least once in the right calf.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled on foot into an alleyway between 54th and 55th streets, according to Kenny. He said the suspect then walked west on Avenue of the Americas, where he got onto an e-bike and rode toward Central Park.

Tisch said the suspect was last seen in Central Park on Center Drive early this morning. Kenny said the suspect wore a black face mask, black and white sneakers, and a "very distinctive" gray backpack.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD has is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help them find the shooter.

In a statement Wednesday, UnitedHealth Group said it was "deeply saddened and shocked at the passing” of Thompson. The company called him a "highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him."