Robert Pattison Admits to Lying About Morbid Childhood Story During Today Interview

Robert Pattison said constant questioning of his past put him in a "fugue state," causing him to make up this wild story.

Robert Pattinson is an -- admitted -- big fat liar.

In a new profile with New York Times Style Magazine, the Twilight alum confessed to making up a wild childhood story during an interview on Today with former host Matt Laurer.

During the April 2011 sit down, Pattinson claimed that he witnessed a clown dying when he was a child.

At the time, he was doing a promo for his circus-themed movie Water for Elephants, costarring Reese Witherspoon and Christopher Waltz. The movie, based on the book of the same name, grossed $117 million worldwide.

He told the magazine that he had "absolutely no hesitation at all" when he was asked by Lauer about his first time at the circus.

"The first time I went to the circus, somebody died," Pattinson told the host. "His little car exploded on him."

When Lauer asked if he was being serious about the story, Pattinson gave him a quick yes -- before telling the host that everyone ran out of the event, while calling the incident "terrifying."

"I'm like, 'What on earth? Are you possessed?'" he said while recalling the interaction to New York Times Magazine.

He added, "the only thing people would ever ask me about was being famous. You go into, like, a fugue state."

Pattinson, of course, is known for telling little white lies in interviews.

During a press junket for Batman with costar Zoe Kravitz, she even called him out for telling tall tales while in the middle of the interview.

"Okay, so Rob is a liar," Kravitz blurted out. "He tells all these stories, and now he's being asked about them, and he doesn’t know what’s true or not."

As a rebuttal, Pattinson said, "I think it is true, but it probably isn't. Let’s move on."

On another press junket for his movie Good Time, he asked, straight up, "Why do you lie?"