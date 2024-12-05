DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy Admits to 'Incredibly Unprofessional' Show Romances

Getty

Chmerkovskiy says he's "been guilty" of indulging in show romances with partners, before he married fellow Dancing with The Stars pro Jenna Johnson.

This is no secret: never date coworkers. But is it the same when your office is the Dancing with the Stars ballroom?

On the Tuesday, December 3, episode of the Lightweights Podcast, dancer Val Chmerkovskiy revealed his opinions on having romantic relationships between the show's pros and their celebrity partners, admitting he's "been guilty" of that dynamic in the past.

"Long time ago, my first couple of seasons, I've been given partners that I did have romantic exchanges with -- incredibly unprofessional to do so in my mind,” he told host Joe Vulpis.

"During the season, I feel like that was a bit irresponsible at times," he admitted.

Chmerkovskiy explained he believes this type of romance is inappropriate because he "is there as their teacher," and there should be a level of boundaries. "Like, don't s--t where you eat kind of thing comes into play," he added.

Val, of course, is now married to fellow dance pro Jenna Johnson. The two tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2023.

"I'm very serious about my job and my craft. And so to have allowed myself to get involved during... now after this season, that's different. We're both adults, we're not at work," he continued. "But during the season, I feel like that was a bit irresponsible at times.”

"Behind closed doors, I undermined my own season by doing that," he shared.

In the most recent season of DWTS, there was certainly some romance buzzing behind the scenes.