DWTS Finale 5th Judge Shocker: Major Upset After Night of Firsts Leads to Groundbreaking Winner

ABC

Chandler Kinney, Danny Amendola, Ilona Maher, Joey Graziadei, and Stephen Nedoroscik seek redemption in DWTS finale with first-ever Black couple to make it this far, a first-ever Bachelor finalist, and a shocking result that upends the leader board!

It was a long three-hour slog, and we're still picking our jaws up off the floor from those shocking results on the Dancing with the Stars finale, but what a night it's been!

For the second season in a row, all five semi-finalists advanced to this finale, setting up one of the toughest and most competitive nights of the season. Voting records were smashed long before the night was over as the final five couples came out and made their cases over and over again for why they should win.

And as the night progressed, our picks kept shifting, too. There were five perfect scores handed out across two rounds of competition, with the competitors tackling a "Redemption Round" of a previous dance style they didn't handle so well the first time, and the "Freestyle Round" where there are no rules and they get to show their true personalities.

It was also a night of firsts for DWTS, with Joey Graziadei the first Bachelor to make the finale and Rylee Arnold making her first finale as a professional dancer in just her second season. It was also Brandon Armstrong's first finale, with he and partner Chandler Kinney representing the first-ever Black couple to make it this far (largely because of the dearth of Black pros we've seen on this show).

Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher both made the finale, making it a great showing for Olympic athletes this season, while Danny Amendola continued the strong streak of NFL players on the show. But which of those celebrities did enough to win? As always, judges' scores only tell part of the story, with those record-setting votes really deciding who wins.

TooFab got the chance to speak exclusively with the winning couple right after they hosted the Mirrorball Trophy into the air -- and they seemed just as surprised as we were by these results!

So let's get to it and find out who took home this season's Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy from returning champs Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy -- who also graced us with a return performance. But first, we'll look at some of the returning stars who brought their beloved magic back to the ballroom -- including Anna Delvey's "nothing" -- and what happened when Mark Ballas and Derek Hough danced an Argentine Tango … together!

Fair warning, since I'm safe at home, I'm probably going to be a little harsher than my colleagues Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. But I might be nicer, too. Maybe.

FILLER

Opening Number

("Holiday," Madonna) It was definitely a holiday celebration as we found ourselves getting a little wistful about the season-long journey of not only our finalists, but the hosts, judges, our favorite pros, and all the stars who've graced the ballroom this fall. It's been a fun season, and this was a great piece that showcased the entire set, the power and impressive skills of the pros, and offered some sweet moments with each of our celebrity contestants. That's how you kick off a stressful night of competition -- with a bit of joyful fun.

Tori Spelling & Pasha Pashkov & Anna Delvey & Ezra Sosa

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

("I Have Nothing," Whitney Houston) Tori definitely struggled a bit with the choreography -- and even seemed to have to kick her leg into playing along -- but we were dying when Anna was carried out on the line "Nothing, nothing, nothing," giving just that (as she said in her viral exit). Respect to the show and choreographers for leaning into the enigma. She went right into a lift with Ezra, that was beautiful, but we respect that her feet basically never touched the ground through this entire showcase. Was this great dancing on display? Not at all, but it was a fun look back at two contestants we lost too soon for sheer entertainment value.

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy

("Pink Pony Club," Chappell Roan) What a beautiful and graceful performer Xochitl was. She brings all that season-winning energy and poise back to the ballroom and polished herself up as if she'd never stopped dancing. She and Val were a special partnership to watch last year and that chemistry proved unbreakable in this reunion performance. Her lines, the technique, those lifts, it was magical all over again and a perfect reminder of why she was such a deserving winner. Whoever can match this level deserves to be her successor.

Reginald VelJohnson & Emma Slater

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

("As Days Go By," Jesse Frederick [theme song from Family Matters]) Perhaps more than any star before him, Reginald can get away with being a tree for other people to dance around. He's just so charming and likable. Julianne nailed it calling him a "minimalist" performer, and it's almost hilariously ridiculous how very little he does, but it's still great to see one of America's favorite TV dads out there smiling and having a good time.

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko & Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

("Reunited," Peaches & Herb) The was-it-fake narrative of their so-called romance and subsequent post-show breakup continued with this dance that was all about whether or not Gleb was a "fool" to let Brooks go. DWTS romances have been part and parcel of the show, but this one has felt so contrived and orchestrated, it's actually gone beyond annoying and into frustrating. It was nice to see some actual dance and moves, with some genuine laughter (anything real!) from Brooks.

They were paired with another partnership that people were 'shipping hard, but felt more like the kind of genuine, positive, supportive friendship Jenn needed after a tough Bachelorette breakup. There was a sweetness and innocence to their chemistry that was authentic and palpable in all the ways Brooks and Gleb were not. They're adorable together and Jenn showed even more grace and fluidity than we saw from her the whole season.

Mark Ballas & Derek Hough

("Libertango," Tango Bardo) It's the Argentine Tango taken back to its roots as a male-male dance with both Mark and Derek trading the leading roles. What emerged was a performance that lost none of its masculine dance energy and looked more like a sparring match, or peacocking between two potential suitors to impress onlookers. It's impressive just how fast this piece was moving and how they brought a whole different attitude to what we usually see when its a male-female partnership. No less compelling, but very different in look and feel throughout.

DWTS Pros

("Rush," Troye Sivan) These pros are the true heart and soul of this show, bringing their personalities and incredible talent to the show year after year. Fans root as much for their favorites among this incredible group as they do the celebrities they're matched with. So we always love a good pro moment, and this was a great showcase of what great performance chemistry and training can bring. It was seamless, powerful, and a beautiful way to say thank you to all of them for another great season, and we'll see you next fall!

ROUND 1: REDEMPTION

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold

(Quickstep - "I'll Be There for You," The Rembrandts [theme song from Friends]) While this wasn't a flawless performance, Stephen absolutely redeemed his disastrous timing and musicality from the first time they tackled this style. Even with all those quick steps, he was hitting each of them perfectly with the music, creating great movement across the floor. Here, his unending energy served him well as he was able to keep the tempo through the final note. Stephen has really grown as a dancer with this is most polished dance of the season. Talk about peaking at the right time, paired with his likability, he's got a shot when viewer votes are factored in.

Judges Scores: 10, 9, 10

My Score: 10

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson

(Cha-cha-cha - "Can't Stop the Feeling!," Justin Timberlake) Joey is such a delightful performance, he brings a sense of confident joy to each moment he's out there. It's clear how much he's come to love this artform, and how naturally talented he is in it. He and Jenna have incredible chemistry, and his technique has grown so much, she didn't hold back on the choreography. Joey proved he could keep up with her step for step, creating great moments, seamless movement, and a very high-energy cha-cha that really shows how polished he's become.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10

My Score: 10

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson

(Tango - "I Had Some Help," Post Malone f. Morgan Wallen) Danny got stronger and stronger as this dance progressed, showing off that true leading man he's grown into throughout this competition. He always had an unexpected knack for dance, but it's been his growth in confidence that's propelled him into true contention. The swivels were stronger in the back half than the first, as was the precision and intention of his footwork, but it was minor compared to the overall character he brought. Danny took control of this dance with great frame, contact, and overall partnership.

Judges Scores: 9, 9, 9

My Score: 9

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten

(Jive - "Shake a Tail Feather," The Five Du-Tones [as performed by Ray Charles & the Blues Brothers]) Come on now! Has anyone grown as much as Ilona from the start of the season until now? That was proper jive from start to finish with great musicality and her footwork and technique were on point. We'd have liked everything just a bit bigger (a bit more follow through, a bit longer extension), but she nailed this performance. And performance was a huge part of it, because she didn't look uncertain or uncomfortable this time, either. She was confident and most importantly, joyful. We knew Ilona was a fan-favorite, but she's grown into a technical frontrunner, too. That was incredible improvement from the last time they faced this style.

Judges Scores: 9, 9, 9

My Score: 9

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong

(Jive - "Apt.," Rosé & Bruno Mars) The mission was to keep the energy up through an even longer routine, and Chandler definitely did that. She didn't quite match Brandon's energy consistently throughout, but she was present and she was giving from start to finish. It felt like she could have been given a little more to do -- again to match the complexity of what Brandon was doing -- but we can't fault her for the choreography that she nailed. Chandler has been a consistent frontrunner all season and deservedly so. She hits that floor like a pro, and this time around, she stayed professional-level.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10

My Score: 10

ROUND 2: FREESTYLE

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold

("Viva la Vida," Coldplay) This was an emotionally beautiful vision combining Stephen's roots in gymnastics to his newfound grace in dance. We've never seen pommel choreography but it was mesmerizing, and props to Rylee for stretching herself with a new -- ahem -- prop. Stephen was effortless in shifting from dance to gymnastics throughout, never losing his musicality or his artistry. This partnership has really brought out a new side of him, as well as a strength and confidence we think he's never felt before. He looks more confident in who he is and in his skin, which is beautiful to see.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10

My Score: 10

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson

("Canned Heat," Jamiroquai [as perfomred by District 78 f. Jake Simpson]) We loved the creativity of tennis racket choreo that Jenna pulled off here. She's always pushed and challenged Joey to show him even what he's capable of. It did seem his energy flagged a bit during the middle section (and for the record, we write our comments before seeing judges comments where Carrie Ann said the same) -- and their synchronicity fell off for a few moments because of it -- but overall, Joey was in it and delivered some very unique and interesting visuals. This is another partnership that's been good for both sides, as Jenna got one of the most naturally talented male stars we've seen, and he got someone who knew just how to bring out his best.

Judges Scores: 9, 10, 10

My Score: 9

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson

("Pink," Lizzo [from Barbie] / "I'm Just Ken," Ryan Gosling [from Barbie]) One of Danny's biggest weaknesses this season has been finishing each move before moving into the next. He sometimes rushes those endings, clearly thinking ahead to what's coming. He fell into that habit again in this piece, leaving it feeling and looking a bit disjointed. We also didn't love how long Witney got to live her Barbie dream before we even saw Danny, who then didn't do nearly as much dancing as he made his way to the dance floor. That was a lot of lost time and Ken-ergy, and it didn't seem as if the dance rediscovered any of that. This vision did not come through for us as we'd have liked, though there were some nice lifts and moves throughout.

Judges Scores: 9, 10, 10

My Score: 7

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten

("Femininomenon," Chappell Roan [as performed by District 78 f. Mona Rue]) The only thing missing was Ilona throwing Alan around. Her season has been her story, and we loved that she opened this number by literally talking about her journey on this show. Ilona has been a surprise dark horse that emerged as a surprise contender these past few weeks. She learned to pair her strength and personality with grace, finesse, and technique. The result is a unique performer unlike any we've ever seen, and this dance captured all of that. This was her showcase from start to finish (as if Alan was just an afterthought) and that's as it should be. America loves her because of who she is, and she just reminded us why that is.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10

My Score: 10

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong

("Hellzapoppin'," Eyal Vilner Big Band [from Hellzapoppin'] / "Move On Up," Curtis Mayfield) The first Black couple in a DWTS finale, Brandon and Chandler took the opportunity to tell the story of Black entertainment, with two distinct chapters from the beginning and into the disco era of the 1970s. Both were beautifully performed. Chandler has this ability to reach pro level, and with this piece about something bigger than her personal journey, she melted into the story alongside the other pros and just played the lead role of that story. This was a masterfully choreographed and performed piece. We have no notes … but maybe a few tears.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10

My Score: 10

FINAL RESULTS

Before we get into these results, we'd like to point out that we feel robbed of solo or even paired dances for Dwight Howard, Phaedra Parks, and Eric Roberts. We'd have much rather seen something fun and creative from Dwight or Phaedra's unique energy than the odd "nothing" we got from that Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling piece, or even Reginald VelJohson standing. Who made these choices … and why?

Okay, all of that aside, we have to give it up for the finalists, who really delivered with a very strong night of competition. An argument could be made for almost all of them to win the Mirrorball Trophy -- sorry, we don't think Danny Amendola brought nearly enough across the night.

As for the other four, though, all of them made their cases and they even went beyond dance. Joey Graziadei is the first Bachelor to make it this far and surprised himself with his natural talent. Ilona stepped out of her comfort zone and is proving that femininity and womanhood can't be put in a box. Stephen Nedoroscik has shown incredible growth and confident, and Chandler Kinney is breaking ground as part of the first Black couple to even make it this far --not to mention dominating all season.

Based on the numbers and the consistency, the season would be hers. But we've seen the power of viewer votes. She and Brandon Armstrong made history and presented a compelling dance to wrap up the night, but is it enough to overcome Bachelor Nation, or that Olympic fever that has brought two Olympians to this finale?

We suspect things got tighter and tighter as the night went along, but we had a feeling going into the results that she might have just pulled it off, and deservedly so.

Our final predictions were for Chandler & Brandon to win, followed by Ilona & Alan, Joey & Jenna, and Stephen & Rylee, with Danny & Witney having to settle for a very strong fifth.

We've seen what the judges did, but what did America do?

5th Place: Danny Amendola & Witney Carson landed in fifth place, which is a testament to his consistency and hard work. The problem is that he just wasn't as dynamic a performer as some of his competitors, and he didn't show the growth throughout the season that he needed to really rise to the championship level.

4th Place: Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold have a lot to be proud of to have made it all the way to fourth. He had two left feet and no timing when they started and she's just 19 years old in her second season. Both proved what they're capable of when you put in the work and trust your partner. What a journey of growth it's been, and what a joy to watch.

3rd Place: Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong, which was a huge surprise for us. If they didn't come in first, we'd have expected their technical prowess and incredible run throughout the season to at least get them a second place finish. It did feel like a tight Top 3 in our predictions, but this was definitely the first huge shocker of the night.

2nd Place: Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten, making this the second surprise of the night. After seeing Chandler & Brandon in third, we thought maybe Ilona's heart would carry her to victory, but she fell just short. What an incredible competitor and personality she is, though. Definitely a sentimental favorite and someone we hope to see more of in the future. She's so entertaining and engaging, she's got a future on camera if she wants it!

WINNERS: Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson were definitely deserving winners, with Joey shocking us from the beginning with his musicality and ability to pick up this choreography week after week. He's the first Bachelor to make it to the finale, and now the first one to win the whole thing, setting a very high bar for any who might follow him. Who knew when we met him that he had this drive inside him, and who knew how beloved he would be with DWTS fans!

In a sweet moment, Jenna's husband Val Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez were the ones to hand Joey and Jenna the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, joking that it gets to stay in the same house.

TooFab got the chance to talk with both Joey and Jenna after the broadcast to talk about their big win, that sweet moment with Val, and what's next for Joey. You can check that out in the link above.