Joey Graziadei Reacts to 'Chaos' of DWTS Win, Making History as First Bachelor Champ (Exclusive)

Joey's pro dancer Jenna Johnson also shares how it felt to be handed the Mirrorball trophy by her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Joey Graziadei can add another win to wrap up his year!

The Bachelor alum and his pro-dancer partner Jenna Johnson took home the Mirrorball Trophy during the Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale.

Joey also made history with his victory, by being the first Bachelor to ever take home the gold. When asked what was going through his mind after winning the Mirror Ball, he had one word for TooFab: "Chaos."

ABC/Toofab

Jenna then added, "So many things!"

"I'm just so, so grateful, this has been my favorite season ever and to be able to share this moment with Joey and now have one of these that we get to share forever is insane," she told TooFab exclusively on the ballroom floor.

"I really don't know how I am feeling right now. It's a crazy, crazy process, we are finally out of it, so now we get to celebrate and enjoy it," Joey added.

As for what is next, while Joey admits he is unsure what is yet to come, he is open to a lot of opportunities now that he has moved to Los Angeles with his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson.

"I don't know what's next just quite yet, I know I'm going to be in LA, open to so much and yeah ... I feel ready to do whatever," he revealed.

Champions of 2023's Season 32, actress Xochitl Gomez and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, handed Joey and Jenna the trophy, adding a beautiful touch to the evening.

"I don't know if that's ever happened in Dancing with the Stars history," Jenna said of her husband Val handing her the coveted prize. "I cant wait to see that video, so many people told me that they took a video of him passing it off and celebrating. I just appreciate Val so much and this whole process."

Val's own reaction to his wife taking out the top spot has gone viral, as he is seen jumping up and down after hearing her name.

ABC

Earlier in the three hour finale, Derek Hough praised Joey's transformation on the dance floor.

"Joey Graziadei, the showman. Joey is a natural performer," he raved. "Versatile, consistent and unmatched in musicality. Week after week he confidently handles complex choreography showcasing impressive range."

During the finale, the five remaining couples performed a Freestyle with additional dancers, along with a redemption dance, with Joey and Jenna taking on a Cha Cha.

Their redemption on the Cha Cha took them to the top of the leaderboard by the end of the night after receiving a perfect score.

Jenna then created a Freestyle performance like no other, incorporating Joey's past as a tennis coach in Hawaii, which scored them a 29/30.