Hannah Kobayashi's Family Reacts After Police Say She Voluntarily Crossed Border to Mexico

As police say video shows the missing Hawaiian woman "clearly" crossing the border on foot and urge her to release "a simple message to reassure those who care about her," her family says the "search is far from over."

The family of Hannah Kobayashi, whose disappearance has become national news, is speaking out after police in Los Angeles officially classified her as a "voluntary missing person" on Monday.

"We are deeply grateful for the urgency and dedication law enforcement has shown in investigating Hannah's disappearance," the family said in a statement after the Los Angeles Police Department's update last night.

"Our family remains hopeful that Hannah is safe and urges everyone to continue the search. The search is far from over, and we are committed to doing everything possible to bring her home safely," they continued.

"We want answers and a resolution that ensures Hannah's safety and urge law enforcement and the public to stay focused on finding her and to avoid speculative conclusions," the statement concluded. "Spreading awareness and sharing verified information about her case is crucial, and we deeply appreciate your continued support in these efforts."

LAPD Calls Hannah a Voluntary Missing Person

The family's statement comes after the LAPD, on Monday night, issued a press release confirming investigators traveled to the US/Mexico border and viewed surveillance footage "clearly" showing Kobayashi crossing into Mexico on foot.

"She was alone, with her luggage. At this time, Kobayashi's case has been classified as a voluntary missing person," they said in a statement.

"Our priority is ensuring Ms. Kobayashi's safety and well-being," added LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. "We urge Ms. Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement or personnel at the US Embassy to let us know she is safe. She has the right to privacy, and we respect her choices, but we also understand the concern her loved ones feel. A simple message could reassure those who care about her."

Timeline of Her Disappearance

Per the LAPD update, Kobayashi traveled to Los Angeles from Maui on November 8, 2024. She was then seen in video footage and photos verified by detectives around the city.

On November 11, she was scheduled to board a flight to New York; though she did check her bag, she had it sent back to her and was seen pulling it from a carousel that same day at LAX. Per police, she then took her luggage to Union Station and bought a bus ticket for a destination near the Mexico border. She then took a bus to San Ysidro, before crossing into Mexico.

The 31-year-old also allegedly texted a friend saying she "got tricked into pretty much giving away all my funds," before a follow-up text claiming she was supposedly hoodwinked "for someone I thought I loved."

Late last month, Hannah's father, Ryan -- who came to Los Angeles to search for his daughter -- was found dead from an apparent suicide near LAX.

While there has been online speculation about human trafficking and foul play, the LAPD said there's no evidence of either at this time. They added that Hannah is not a suspect in any criminal activity -- and noted "that before departing Maui, Kobayashi expressed a desire to step away from modern connectivity."