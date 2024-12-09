Sister Wives: Robyn Brown's Daughters Aurora & Breanna Reveal If They Want Plural Marriage

Instagram

"What we've gone through in our family as far as everything falling apart, I feel like it's more because of the individuals, rather than plural marriage," Robyn said while discussing her daughters' hesitance to follow in her plural marriage footsteps.

Robyn Brown's daughters from a previous relationship have some reservations about plural marriage.

On Sunday's all-new Sister Wives, Robyn's 22-year-old Aurora Brown confessed to Robyn, now Kody Brown's only remaining wife, "I don't have the same call to it that you and Dad do and did."

Aurora's younger sister Breanna Brown, 19, was also unsure she'd want to have to share her future husband with another woman.

"I have conflicting thoughts," she acknowledged. "But right now I'm just, I don't think so. I'm not sure if I want to live that."

Robyn, who is also a mom to children sons Dayton, 24, Solomon, 13, and daughter, Ariella, 8, acknowledged that her kids were likely affected by seeing Kody split from his first three wives -- Christine, Janelle and Meri -- who all separated from the Brown family patriarch over the last three years.

Kody isn't too sure a single one of his 18 children will say yes to polygamy either, telling the cameras, "I don't think any of my kids are going to live a plural marriage. I could possibly see it if one of my daughter's wanted to marry a married man. I don't think the experience they've had with our family would make them want to do that."

He continued, changing his stance from earlier seasons, "I really wouldn't care to have my daughters in plural marriage. I really don't think any of my sons are interested in plural marriage, either."

Many of the Brown children have already said "I do" -- to one spouse -- including Janelle's daughter Madison, her son, Logan, Christine's daughters Mykelti, Aspyn and Gwendyln, and Meri's child Leon -- and Robyn's girls are eager to do the same.

"I want to start dating guys who kind of believe the same thing and have the same life goal as me," Breanna explained of her motivation for finding a new church to join years after her family left their Apostolic United Brethren church. "So I think that would probably be a good place to start."

Whether that life goal includes having sister wives, though, remains to be seen.

"If Breanna got a testimony and felt like plural marriage was her choice and that's what she felt like was her path, I'd be like, okay," Robyn said. "But if not, that’s okay, too. It’s absolutely okay."