José de la Torre, Star of Netflix Series 'Toy Boy,' Dead at 37

Getty

The actor reportedly shared in June that he had been diagnosed with a "serious illness."

José de la Torre, who starred in the Netflix Spanish-language series Toy Boy, has passed away at the age of 37.

According to Spanish outlet Montilla Digital, which first reported the news, de la Torre died on December 5 after battling an unknown illness for months. The publication said a funeral service was held on December 6.

De la Torre reportedly shared in June that he had been diagnosed with a "serious illness" and took a break from acting to undergo treatment, according to Variety.

The actor appeared in the Netflix drama Toy Boy, which ran from 2019 to 2021. De la Torre portrayed Iván in the show's 21 episodes.

The show's official logline reads: "A stripper sets out to prove his innocence for a crime he didn't commit and was unjustly incarcerated for seven years earlier."

The series also starred Jesús Mosquera, María Pedraza, Cristina Castaño, and more.

De la Torre's other acting credits include the soap opera Amar es para siempre, in which he starred in 36 episodes in 2020, and Vis a Vis: El Oasis, in which he appeared in two episodes in 2020.

Following the tragic news of his passing, fellow Spanish stars have taken to social media to pay tribute.

"I'm not going to talk about you in the past tense, darling! No, because I know that you're going to keep organizing every dinner and every space," actress Luisa Martín wrote on Instagram, per a translation. "Fly as high as you know how 💫you are light, a very bright light ✨✨✨✨✨that will illuminate us all. It breaks my heart to think that I won't hear your voice again 💔but I'm going to keep talking to you. I love you infinitely Jose 💖💖💖."

Actress and singer Lolita Flores also reacted to de la Torre's death, sharing a post on Instagram, according to Deadline.

"How hard it is for me to accept that you’re gone, without even knowing you … Life is so unfair sometimes. You're handsome on the outside and on the inside," she reportedly wrote.

According to The Mirror, the singer also spoke at de la Torre's funeral. "It breaks my heart to think I'll never hear your voice again, but I'll keep talking to you. Love you endlessly, José," Flores reportedly said during the service.