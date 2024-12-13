Colton Underwood Opens Up Fatherhood & Returning to Television (Exclusive)

Getty/Toofab

"I never thought that I could love somebody as much as I do ... including my husband. I love him, but there's a different love that you have for your child," Underwood told TooFab exclusively.

Colton Underwood is beaming about becoming a father to baby Bishop.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the former Bachelor caught up with TooFab at Out Magazine's "Out 100" celebration, where he spoke about his upcoming Christmas plans with husband Jordan C. Brown and their new baby.

"He's [Bishop] great. He's doing awesome. The pride and joy and love of my life," Underwood shared with TooFab.

As for how they are juggling parenting responsibilities, Underwood said that the duo swap being "good cop/bad cop."

"We're both going to be. Although I tend to be a little more good cop, but we'll balance each other out. We're a good balance," he said.

The 32-year-old said fatherhood has "completely changed" him.

"I never thought that I could love somebody as much as I do. And that, including my husband, I love him, but there's a different love that you have for your child. And Bishop has changed my life," he shared.

With a new baby, comes new traditions for the holidays.

"We're already getting some ornaments ready. Stockings are ordered. So, yeah, we're going to start our own little family things," he revealed. It won't the be their first holiday as a family either, the trio celebrated their first Halloween together in October with coordinated Disney Ratatouille costumes with Bishop in a little rat onesie!

While Underwood doesn't have any new year's resolutions, he said he is "excited for a fresh year," sharing that he will be going back to television.

"Yes, returning back to television. Just really fun things coming up, so yeah," Underwood said, staying coy on details. "I'm returning in a different way, and I think it's going to be good for me, healthier for me, and also just feel like I'm contributing more to society and our entertainment industry."

Out100 is an annual event celebrating the year's most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people and advocates. The proud dad, who came out as gay in 2021, said he felt honored to be at the event surrounded by people who have helped him "along my journey."