Colton Underwood Shares Update on Fatherhood Journey and How Husband Coached Him For Masked Singer (Exclusive)

Colton Underwood had a very special vocal coach in his corner as he prepared for The Masked Singer -- his husband, Jordan C. Brown!

TooFab spoke to Underwood after he was unmasked as the Lovebird on Wednesday night, where he dished on his reason for stepping onto TMS stage and shared on update on the couple's journey to fatherhood.

"I think it was just the right time," Underwood said of why he wanted to try his hand at show. "I'd known that I wanted to do this show and had offers and opportunities to do it, but the timing was never right, until this season came along."

The Bachelor alum continued, "I finally found myself in a position where I have a supportive and loving husband who was there for me, and I was just in a much better place to where I could say yes, 'Let's go push myself and have some fun,' and I'm so glad that I did. I had the experience of a lifetime."

While Jordan was one of the few in Underwood's inner circle to know he was going on the show, he kept him clued in for good reason, with the reality star revealing that the political strategist is actually quite the singer himself, and helped prep him for the big stage.

"He's actually a strong vocalist, so he helped me out quite a bit, and also, I just needed somebody to help me with my confidence and to tell me that I could do it," Underwood shared.

His family was also in the know, but the former football star said he was forced to play coy to some people in his life ahead of Wednesday's show.

"I've had to play coy to a few people who do watch the show and sort of spotted me and/or heard my voice and recognized it," he added.

As for Jordan's vocal coaching, Underwood called it "welcomed" in a situation that was otherwise outside of his comfort zone.

"My singing capabilities are in the car and in the shower and they're not great," Underwood quipped. "For me to say yes to something like that was definitely uncomfortable and sort of out of line, but in the best and most beautiful way something that I need, and I'm so glad that I went through it."

He added, "I let loose a little bit and learned something new about myself and really just leaned into it."

Underwood also touched on the couple's journey to becoming parents. The pair, following what Underwood called the "best year" of his life after getting married last May, are in the process of becoming parents, and taking the steps through surrogacy to do so.

"We are still very much in the planning process. We are going through some last rounds of health checks with our surrogate. These women are incredible what they're putting their bodies through just to help us have a family," Underwood explained. "We're still very much in the process and also taking a lot of pride in helping other people in the ins and outs of fertility."

Navigating fertility for both gay and straight couples is something Underwood speaks about on his Daddyhood podcast.

"When my husband and I first started looking around of how we wanted to build our family, there wasn't a lot of information," Underwood said, before sharing how his personal fertility struggles served as inspiration for the podcast.

"The more I started speaking on my own struggles ... I didn't have any sperm at first, and the more I started vocalizing that and humanizing it, the more people were confiding in me and being like, 'Yeah same,'" he explained. "I just realized there was this stigma around it and there was the shame around fertility and it felt so isolating that I need to talk about this. Not only for the men out there, but for the women."

Underwood continued, "They bear the burden of a lot of fertility struggles when in fact, a lot of men are to blame, and 50 percent of the equation as well. So, having this platform that I have, not only for same-sex couples but for couples out there in general to speak on IVF and fertility struggles, has been something that I've really leaned into."

As for the advice he's gotten about starting a family from fellow Bachelor Nation alums, Underwood said the show's former host, Chris Harrison, has been very much a "father figure" to him as he navigates this process.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.