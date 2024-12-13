Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains Viral Reaction to Jennifer Love Hewitt Question

Getty/Everett Collection

After many online speculated there was beef between the two former costars following Gellar's reaction to a red carpet question about Hewitt, the Buffy alum took to Instagram to explain what was really going through her head.

No ... Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt don't "hate" each other, this according to both actresses and former I Know What You Did Last Summer costars.

Speculation there was some beef brewing between the two scream queens blew up on social media this week, all because of a red carpet interview Gellar did with EXTRA while at the premiere of her new series, Dexter: Original Sin, on Wednesday night.

During the interview, she was asked about the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel after Gellar recently shared a photo from the set.

While she won't be returning for the new movie -- as her character was killed off in one of the best horror movie chase sequences ever -- Gellar visited the Australian set to support her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., who is reprising his role from the original. She's also close friends with the reboot's director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who Gellar worked with on the Netflix movie Do Revenge.

After praising Robinson and the movie's "fun" script, Gellar was asked about Hewitt possibly returning as well. "I have nothing to do with that," she responded, before starting to walk away from the reporter.

The video blew up on X, racking up more than 5 million views amid speculation on social media and in the YouTube comments that something went down between the two stars.

On Friday, as the chatter started to pick up some steam and outlets began reporting on it, Gellar took to her Instagram page to set some things straight.

First, she shared a DeuxMoi post to her Instagram Story, in which the pop culture account also posted the EXTRA interview and speculated Gellar was "hesitant to answer any questions about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' after she got in trouble for posting a set photo!"

Gellar's photo of a director's chair on the Australian set was posted on November 27. Earlier this week, while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark, Gellar revealed she got in trouble for the post -- saying, "Then I found out that they hadn't posted any pictures from the set yet — hadn't announced they started filming. Yeah ... that was an 'Oops! My bad!'"

On Friday, Gellar also shared another Instagram Story appearing to reference the interview directly, writing, "Aspiring actors please note: this deer in the headlights reaction is perfect for when you are excited to see so many old friends in one project but have already stupidly forgotten what NDA means once this month."

She then followed up both posts by sharing the official announcement made earlier today that Hewitt was returning to the franchise.

Hewitt, meanwhile, addressed some gossip about her and Gellar during an interview with Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast earlier this week. Though it doesn't appear she was referencing the video above, she did react to rumors that "Sarah and I were fighting," seemingly back in the '90s.

She said she even saw people speculate she "made sure" Gellar's character was killed in the first movie "because girl actresses don't like to work with girl actresses" -- before saying she definitely didn't have any power to dictate a character's fate at the time.

"I root for her and Freddie. I think it's the cutest thing in the world. They've been married for 100 years and have kids. It's adorable," she told DiDario. "It's been really funny to see all of the stuff that people think."