Bre Tiesi Clarifies Nick Cannon Relationship, Says It's More Than Just Co-Parenting

Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi is sharing some insight into Nick Cannon's 12 children and the five women he's had them with by explaining how their relationship works.

It's been just a couple of years since Nick Cannon shocked the world by seemingly revealing new baby after new baby with a variety of different women across just a matter of months. Since then, people haven't known what to think about his relationships with these women.

Now, one of them is coming forward to explain what exactly it is between her and The Masked Singer host. Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, who shares 2-year-old Legendary Love with the Wild 'n Out comedian, said in a new interview that the pair "are very much together."

At the same time, during her recent appearance on the Wednesdays podcast, Tiesi acknowledges that it can be confusing for people. Nevertheless, "I'd like to be very clear," she stated. "We don't co-parent."

That said, it's not as simple as just them being together. After all, Cannon has a massive brood of 12 children with five different women.

Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Maxolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, and son Zen -- who died at five months in December 2021 -- and daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

"Me and my partner have been on and off for years," Tiesi explained on Wednesdays. "Basically, he has other partners, and we’re just open and happy and that’s our thing."

"People call it all kinds of s--t," she added. "I call it, 'I do what I want to do.'"

The unorthodox arrangement works for her, too, with Tiesi saying she doesn't really want a traditional relationship and, thankfully, is "not a jealous person." In fact, she doesn't want all that responsibility that goes with a one-on-one relationship.

"I don’t want a full, live-in person I’m responsible for," she said. "Like, I’m responsible for my child."

As for the on-again-off-again situation-ship she has with Cannon, Tiesi calls it probably "the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had." She added, "We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don’t argue, nothing."

And while the other big question for people on the outside looking in is how the busy host and comedian has time to juggle a dozen kids with almost half as many women, Tiesi says he's "so present" for Legendary, calling him the "best dad."

As for how it works with the women, Tiesi said that a lot of it comes down to Cannon being "very involved," while at the same time completely pliable to whatever works for each situation.

"The people he doesn’t deal with don’t necessarily want or need him around, but I feel like anyone that chooses that or wants that, he’s happy to do that," Tiesi explained.

"He obviously understands the situation that we’re in," she continued. "so he’s really good at doing just what makes everybody happy."

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight over the summer, Tiesi praised Cannon for managing his multiple family units, telling the outlet, "We're all happy. We all make it work." She also praised Cannon for always making the effort to be there for whatever comes up.