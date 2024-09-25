Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Clarifies 'One and Done' Comment After Having Baby With Nick Cannon (Exclusive)

Getty / TooFab

"I don't think it would be fair to add another one," the reality star -- who shares a child with Nick Cannon -- said as she opened up about her work-life balance.

Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi says it's a lie that women can have it all.

Bre spoke to TooFab exclusively -- while supporting fellow castmate Mary Bonnet at the launch of her book "Selling Sunshine" at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood on Tuesday night -- about being "one and done" after having son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon.

"I'm not one and done with Nick! It's just that I'm one and done in general," Bre told TooFab exclusively.

The real estate agent and reality star revealed that the juggling act between work and being the best mom she can be sometimes proves difficult.

"I feel like it's so hard to balance having a real career and being as much of a present mom as I really want to be. And I don't think it would be fair to add another one," Tiesi, 33, said before adding that 'mom guilt' is real.

"If I'm already struggling, trying to not have mom guilt, I feel like that would be really selfish and f--ked up," she added. "So it's a no for right now and probably forever, but you never know."

The Selling Sunset star previously opened up about her decision to have one child on the hit Netflix series.

Her costar Jason Oppenheim asked, "Bre you're done having children?" To which she quickly replied, "Absolutely."

"One and done?" he said. "Without question, yes," she responded in the show.

As for the million dollar question many mothers face when it comes to balancing a career and a family, can women have it all? Bre revealed the hard truth -- one area in a mother's life will suffer.

"I think it's a lie. I mean, I think that you can have it all in the sense of, you can technically make it happen, but there's always something that's going to be lacking," Bre said.

"You can't be 100% in being a mom and be in your job, unless you own the company and you don't go to work, which is my next step," she added.

In July 2022, Tiesi welcomed her first child and Cannon's eighth, Legendary Love Cannon, via home birth.

Legendary won't be an only child, he has plenty of half-brothers and -sisters to play with as Cannon has has 12 children.

The 43-year-old shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott -- son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born in December 2022.