Bethenny Frankel Shares Theory for Mysterious New Jersey Drones: 'Something Very Dangerous'

Getty

"...these drones are ours and… they could very possibly be sniffing out something very dangerous," the RHONY alum claimed, after saying she was in contact with someone with ties to the Pentagon and NASA.

Bethenny Frankel is weighing on all the chatter surrounding the mysterious recent drone sightings in New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to TikTok Monday to share her theory behind the bizarre flying objects.

"You're gonna think I'm nuts, but why should today be different than any other day?" she quipped before telling her followers that she's been allegedly speaking with someone whose father worked at the Pentagon and NASA.

"… He's been watching this situation… these drones are ours and… they could very possibly be sniffing out something very dangerous," Frankel claimed.

So dangerous in fact, that Frankel claimed that areas where the drones have been spotted in the Northeast have even "spiked in radiation."

The former Bravolebrity said that her contact has warned her to consider relocating to another location with her 14-year-old daughter.

Frankel then alleged that President-elect Donald Trump is also now "finding out" that the drones "are ours."

While she's not rushing to leave just yet, the Skinnygirl cocktails founder did say that she's continuing to listen and watch amid the discussions about the drone sightings.

Frankel shared another theory on in a follow up video, claiming that the drones are only out at night because "sunlight interferes with any kind of radiation or light that they're looking for."

While fans in the comments had a mix reaction to her take on the uptick on Drones surrounding the Northeast, Frankel did clarify that these are merely her theories and not facts.

"It is a THEORY and only that now but something is OFF," Frankel replied to a fan who agreed explanation "makes the most sense."

Following all the internet speculation about the drone sightings, the DHS, FBI, FAA and DoD released a joint statement regarding the uptick in drones, in an attempt to ease the public's fears.

"There are more than one million drones lawfully registered with the FAA in the United States and there are thousands of commercial, hobbyist and law enforcement drones lawfully in the sky on any given day. With the technology landscape evolving, we expect that number to increase over time," the statement began.

The FBI notes that it has received tips of "more than 5,000 reported drone sightings in the last few weeks with approximately 100 leads generated," with the federal government supporting state and local officials in investigating those reports.

"Consistent with each of our unique missions and authorities, we are quickly working to prioritize and follow these leads. We have sent advanced detection technology to the region. And we have sent trained visual observers," the statement continued.

In examining both the dating and tips they've received from "concerned citizens" they've concluded that the sightings are a "combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones."

"We have not identified anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast," they stressed, before addressing the concern across the country following the numerous drone sightings. "We continue to support state and local authorities with advanced detection technology and support of law enforcement. We urge Congress to enact counter-UAS legislation when it reconvenes that would extend and expand existing counter-drone authorities to identify and mitigate any threat that may emerge."

The statement ended with a note about drone sightings over military facilities in New Jersey and elsewhere -- which is something Frankel and others have touched in their commentary about the drones across the Northeast.