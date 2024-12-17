Cardi B Sets Record Straight on Relationship with Offset After Reuniting for His Birthday

Getty

"We ain't beefin'. We ain't really speaking. So I think we're getting to a point that is, we're really healthy co-parenting," the Bodak Yellow rapper told fans over the weekend.

Cardi B is sharing some insight into her relationship with her estranged husband, Offset.

The "Up" rapper took to social media to tell fans where she and the Migos member stand after the pair were spotted at the club together for Offset's 33rd birthday party in Miami.

"We've been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy," she said December 14 on a live X Spaces audio broadcast recorded by The Jasmine Brand. "We ain't beefin'. We ain't really speaking. So I think we're getting to a point that is, we're really healthy co-parenting."

Cardi also addressed an alleged leaked text message that hit social media recently, which found Offset looking to rekindle the flame with his estranged wife. Calling the texts "old," Cardi told fans she has no interest in getting back with her ex.

Footage shows Offset sneaking a glance at Cardi B while she was twerking at a club last night 👀

"S--t is old. It's not on purpose," she said in the X Spaces broadcast. "I will never get back with this n---a. I don't bother you, you don't bother me. You heard I'm with a n---a, don't bother me. I hear you with a bitch, I don't bother you. So, we been on good terms."

Adding that she's been "really happy" as of late, the 32-year-old -- who shares kids Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 3-month-old baby girl with her ex -- also looked back on the turbulence the former couple had been experiencing following news that she filed for divorce from Offset in August.

"For the past three months, it's been drama, it's been arguing, it's been craziness," Cardi shared. "But this week it's been, like, eight days that it's been no drama, it's no bulls--t, it's getting to a point [where] everybody's moving on healthy."

The update comes after a period of ups and downs for the notoriously on-and-off couple -- who previously called off their marriage in 2020 before reconciling shortly after -- with Cardi taking to Instagram Live in September to blast Offset while expressing her gratitude for their three children.

"F--k you, I regret you," she said of Offset, whom she married privately in 2017. "I'm too good for you. I've always been too good for you."

Offset, who was watching the Live from his Instagram account, weighed in, with some comments of his own to make about his estranged wife, accusing of her cheating.

Shortly thereafter, the Grammy winner issued what fans presumed was a confirmation of the claim on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "AND DID!!!!!!"