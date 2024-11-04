Cardi B Gets Emotional Clapping Back at Elon Musk, Trolls Criticizing Her Kamala Harris Rally Speech

"I worked so hard, bro. I worked so hard on my speech and a lot of y'all talkin' about like 'Oh why are you reading it from your phone?,"' Cardi said in a video to her haters.
Cardi B is calling out her haters.
The rapper has faced backlash for using her cellphone to read a speech at a packed Milwaukee rally on Friday for Vice President Kamala Harris.
It comes after she was forced to stand silently for a minute while the teleprompter glitched.
The "Bodak Yellow" singer posted an emotional video to TikTok slamming those who criticized her speech.
"I worked so hard, bro. I worked so hard on my speech and a lot of y'all talkin' about like 'Oh why are you reading it from your phone?"' Cardi said in a video to her haters.
"B---h, I had to write that s--t down!"
"And you know what, I forget what I be telling," the rapper said. "I'll be like d--k I was in the f--king shower for 30 minutes. But you know what, then when I be face-to-face, I be forgetting."
"So you know, when it comes to this s--t right here, Iet you know what I've been wanting to say, but I had to make sure I ain't forget, so I wrote that s--t the f--k down," she said.
She then switched her thought process and gave herself the pat on the back she deserved.
"Y'all gonna hear what the f--k I had to say and I'm proud of myself," she said in another video.
"But like yo, I really did that s--t. Like a b---h was really stripping on poles and all, and I'm here."
She also gave an insight into meeting Harris, sharing that she realized that, "she means f---ing business, she['s] a f---ing boss."
"And she's really determined to win this s--t,' Cardi B said.
"She's moving like she gotta prove a point. Once a woman feel like she gotta prove a point, we're gonna f--king step on it, and that's how she was acting."
It comes after Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk called her a puppet "who can't even talk without being fed the words."
Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024 @elonmusk
The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy. https://t.co/gwbZBKIAk8
The mother of three also clapped back to Musk on his own platform, X.
I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ— Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024 @iamcardib