Cardi B Gets Emotional Clapping Back at Elon Musk, Trolls Criticizing Her Kamala Harris Rally Speech

Getty

"I worked so hard, bro. I worked so hard on my speech and a lot of y'all talkin' about like 'Oh why are you reading it from your phone?,"' Cardi said in a video to her haters.

Cardi B is calling out her haters.

The rapper has faced backlash for using her cellphone to read a speech at a packed Milwaukee rally on Friday for Vice President Kamala Harris.

It comes after she was forced to stand silently for a minute while the teleprompter glitched.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer posted an emotional video to TikTok slamming those who criticized her speech.

"B---h, I had to write that s--t down!"

"And you know what, I forget what I be telling," the rapper said. "I'll be like d--k I was in the f--king shower for 30 minutes. But you know what, then when I be face-to-face, I be forgetting."

"So you know, when it comes to this s--t right here, Iet you know what I've been wanting to say, but I had to make sure I ain't forget, so I wrote that s--t the f--k down," she said.

She then switched her thought process and gave herself the pat on the back she deserved.

"Y'all gonna hear what the f--k I had to say and I'm proud of myself," she said in another video.

"But like yo, I really did that s--t. Like a b---h was really stripping on poles and all, and I'm here."

She also gave an insight into meeting Harris, sharing that she realized that, "she means f---ing business, she['s] a f---ing boss."

"And she's really determined to win this s--t,' Cardi B said.

"She's moving like she gotta prove a point. Once a woman feel like she gotta prove a point, we're gonna f--king step on it, and that's how she was acting."

It comes after Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk called her a puppet "who can't even talk without being fed the words."

Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words.



The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy. https://t.co/gwbZBKIAk8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024 @elonmusk

The mother of three also clapped back to Musk on his own platform, X.

I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024 @iamcardib