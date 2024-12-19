Influencer Sarah Stevenson Divides Fans with Video of Staff Tasting Her Breast Milk

TikTok

"They are TRUE friends!!" one commenter wrote

Influencer Sarah Stevenson is going viral after she shared a video of her staff trying a very unique beverage.

Earlier this week, the Australian mom of three -- who goes by Sarah's Day on social media -- posted a funny clip to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, in which two of her friends on her team tried her breast milk.

"Are they really true friends if they don't try your freshly pumped breastmilk!?" Stevenson, 32, captioned the video on Instagram.

"Is it just me or is our work team a little tooooo close!?😂👏🏼," she continued, before adding, "Tag someone you’re convinced would try yours (side note - it’s actually delicious!),"

In the caption of her TikTok video, Stevenson -- who shares Fox, 5, Malakai, 2, and Harlow, 2 months, with husband Kurt Tilse -- joked, "When the work christmas party turns into taking turns to try my freshly pumped breastmilk😂."

As shown in the clip, Stevenson, her husband, and her son Fox, along with two members of her staff, were having a boat day. The Instagram video -- which featured the words "POV: trying my breastmilk" over it -- began with the influencer showing off her breast pump, and shimmying for the camera, before it cut to a member of her team taking a sip of Stevenson's breast milk.

She appeared to be surprised by the taste, telling the camera, "Oh my god!" Stevenson's friend then offered it to Tilse to try, but he hilariously declined the offer.

However, another one of Stevenson's team members did have a sip, before she chased the milk with another beverage.

Stevenson then offered her breast milk to her son Fox, who immediately and feverntly shook his head. The internet personality's husband was again asked if he wanted to try it, to which Tilse once again said no. Both Tilse and Fox were jokingly called out in the comment section of the post.

"Three babies and Kurt has never tried it???" a user asked, to which another quipped, "Foxy acting like he didn’t live off it for his newborn life 😂."

Stevenson's video sparked a vibrant discussion in the comments section, with some enthusiastically voicing their approval over her staff trying her breast milk, while others said they found it to be bizarre.

"I’ve breastfed 3 babies and have never ever tried my breast milk 🙈," one follower wrote, to which Stevenson replied, "You can come over and try mine."

"😂 Totally have used it in my morning tea in a pinch 😅🤷🏼‍♀️," another commenter admitted, while another shared a similar sentiment, "I'd pop it in my coffee sometimes. Kinda tastes like condensed milk! I breastfed my 3 boys for 8 years straight! My own little milk factory!

One commenter tagged one of Stevenson's pals who participated in the taste test, writing, "you're joking! I’m so proud of you and shocked all at the same time."

"They are TRUE friends!! What did they say?? I tried mine (a drop!) and it was quite sweet!!" another person wrote.

Meanwhile, it appears that some people weren't as much of a fan of Stevenson's video.

"😂😂😂 this is nature, but still so wild all at once," one person wrote.