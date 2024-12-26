Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Extremely Rare Video of Son Atticus, 9, In Hilarious Attempt to 'Bond'

Lifetime

Fans commented on how much the boy -- who she shares with Brian Hallisay -- looks like both his actor parents, as others got a laugh out of her attempts to distract Atticus from his iPad.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is letting fans get a glimpse at her family life like never before, sharing a video alongside her rarely-seen son, Atticus.

The 9-1-1 actress is notoriously private when it comes to her three children with Brian Hallisay, almost never showing them -- let alone their faces -- on social media.

On Thursday, however, Hewitt, 45, shared a video of her and her 9-year-old son to Instagram.

"When you want to bond with your kids but they are watching the [ipad]! Take what you can get! 🤣🤣🤣," Hewitt captioned the footage -- which showed her lip-syncing the lyrics to the Golden Girls theme song as Atticus munched on some snacks, all while he tried to enjoy whatever was on his tablet.

In the clip, the boy is doing his best to keep a straight face despite his mother's antics.

The comments were immediately flooded with fans who clearly loved the rare insight into her home life.

"Awwwww he looks just like you 😍 so adorable to see you both like this," wrote one follower -- while another added, "He's Brian's twin in this!"

"Atticus is the cutest & you made me smiiiile!!!" read another comment. "I think he loved it, he was trying not to laugh!" shared one fan -- before another commented, "😂 my Golden Girl!!! The struggle is real!! So cute Atticus!!!"

While Hewitt and Hallisay have been pretty private when it comes to their kids in the past, they've started to ease back on that recently. In addition to Atticus, the pair share 11-year-old daughter Autumn and 3-year-old son Aidan.

All three kids appeared via an illustration on the cover of her 2024 book, "Inheriting Magic" -- before also making cameos in her new Lifetime movie, The Holiday Junkie. Hewitt directed and starred in the film, alongside her real-life husband.

"It's been really nice. This is a fun thing for us. Our kids are going to be able to have this forever, to watch us fall in love at Christmas in a movie," she told ET, adding that the three kids had "the best time" on set.