NFL Legends Appearing on Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX Revealed (Exclusive)

Jeff Niera / FOX

The group of current and former NFL stars will be featured in the new season, which takes place in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl, with one Saints player telling a restaurant manager in the preview, "You're gonna be the head coach. If we try to equate it to sports and to business, you have to have your set of rules."

The new Super Bowl-themed season of Kitchen Nightmares will feature some famous faces as restaurants in the Big Easy prepare for the Big Game this February.

As shown in TooFab's exclusive teaser, the new season of the Gordon Ramsay FOX reality series, which is titled, Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX, stars several NFL talent -- including New Orleans Saints legends Jonathan Vilma, Eddie Kennison, Craig Robertson, and current defensive end Cam Jordan, along with former Washington Commanders player Robert Royal and former NFL star Justin Renfrow, who played on the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and the Buffalo Bills.

According to FOX, Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX -- which is partially set in New Orleans -- will center on local restaurants "in crisis" that "must rely on Gordon Ramsay's expertise to get up and running -- to Gordon's high standards" before the Big Game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 9, 2025.

TooFab's exclusive first look at the season opens with Ramsay telling a restaurant staff what's at stake.

"The biggest sporting event of the year is descending upon your neighborhood. That is a lifeline if you get it right," he says.

The British celebrity chef goes on to share why Kitchen Nightmares decided to tackle local eateries in the Big Easy ahead of the Super Bowl.

"This season on Kitchen Nightmares is the road to the Super Bowl. For me, it was a no-brainer to tie in Kitchen Nightmares to the Super Bowl," he says over footage from the season, before revealing that the show has "been graced with some of the most outstanding athletes -- sometimes as guests [and] sometimes as mentors."

The clip shows Renfrow, Jordan, Robertson, Royal, and Kennison visiting and dining at the restaurants as guests, before it cuts to Vilma -- whom Ramsay revealed appears as a "mentor" -- to a local restaurant in crisis.

"You're gonna be the head coach," Vilma tells a woman who is seemingly a restaurant manager. "If we try to equate it to sports and to business, you have to have your set of rules."

"Coach. Playbook. Right?" Ramsay later asks the owner, who tells the camera, "Gordon Ramsay gave me all these tools."

The teaser ends with Ramsay saying, "It's going to be so good to see the Super Bowl back [in New Orleans."

The first half of the season is set in New Orleans -- with episodes airing weekly leading up to the Big Game, which will also include "in-episode countdowns" from Ramsay, in addition to the appearances from several NFL stars.

"The season will also provide an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the New Orleans-based restaurants, who under Ramsay’s guidance, will have the chance to be reinvigorated and running prior to the biggest sports weekend of the year," the synopsis reads. "With tens of thousands of football fans descending on the Big Easy during Super Bowl week, the restaurants will have an enormous opportunity to make it or break it."

The second half of the season will feature restaurants in Houston and Austin, Texas.