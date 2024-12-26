Teddi Mellencamp Details First Christmas Without Her Kids Amid Edwin Arroyave Divorce: 'In My Bridget Jones Era'

Getty

The candid Christmas post comes two months after the RHOBH alum filed for divorce from Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp is navigating life as a single mom.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram on Christmas Day Wednesday to share how she was faring as she celebrated her first holiday without her children amid her divorce from estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave.

"In my Bridget Jones era," she captioned a video of herself in pajamas singing Jamie O'Neal's "All By Myself," a nod to Renée Zellweger's iconic character in the 2001 romantic comedy. "If I don’t laugh at myself, I would cry," she added.

Sharing that her kids, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4, were with their dad for the day, Mellencamp continued, "I know they're in great hands with an amazing dad, but that doesn't mean I can't feel some type of way."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Ordered $64 of Thai food, eating cookie dough (who has time to bake) and watched 9 episodes of Lioness," she added, also sharing a clip from Bridget Jones' Diary in a second slide.

The 43-year-old, who is also a stepmother to Arroyave's 15-year-old daughter, Bella, also used the post to call on other parents experiencing something similar this holiday season, writing, "To all my parents out there going through this. I love you. What are all the tips for powering through?"

And she got some helpful tips, with Jana Kramer, Real Housewives of Dubai star, Caroline Stanbury, and her longtime friend and RHOBH star Kyle Richards all chiming in.

"The first one was brutal and I wish I could say it gets easier but even a new husband and a baby and it's still not normal to not have all your babies under one roof on Christmas," Kramer wrote in the comments. "Sending love. You got this momma."

"It gets easier and now i am sitting with my kids and my ex husband having an amazing christmas again," Stanbury added.

Richards, meanwhile, poked fun at the fact that Mellencamp recorded the video from the reality TV star's bedroom, where she was staying while her kids were away.

"Ted! Also, watching you do this in my bedroom is making me LOL Love you xx," she quipped.

The post comes two months after Mellencamp announced that she and Arroyave had broken up after 13 years of marriage.

"After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce," she wrote on Instagram. Nov 2. "My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter."

"Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors," she continued, "I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward."

Discussing their split on her Two T's in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge, Mellencamp said that the "biggest" priority for her in the wake of the divorce remains their children.