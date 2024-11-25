Teddi Mellencamp Says She's 'Taken Accountability and Apologized' Amid Divorce and Rumors

Getty/Instagram

"There are 3 sides to every story. How can I stand up and show up for the people that do matter? This is called being an adult," Teddi shared as speculation surrounding her marriage grows.

Teddi Mellencamp says there are "3 sides to every story" when it comes to her divorce and the reasons behind it.

Taking to Instagram, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, shared a reel of her working out with a long caption on the screen.

The 43-year-old admitted she's "cried and mourned" and "apologized" for anything she has done wrong in the breakdown of her marriage.

"The only person who can change your life is you. We have 2 options, pretend to be a victim or stand up and fight for yourself. We all deserve peace and happiness," Mellencamp posted, adding she has "taken accountability."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I have cried and mourned. I have taken accountability and apologized for things I have done wrong. Now, I have given myself permission to grow and thrive," she added.

The post comes after reports of Teddi having an affair with her married horse trainer, Simon Schroeder, surfaced from UsWeekly.

Teddi and her husband Edwin Arroyave called it quits after over 10 years of marriage earlier this month.

The reality star went on to explain why she has chosen to remain silent amid the speculation surrounding her marriage.

"I have decided to not pander to the media and tell my side because in the big scheme of things [clickbait] means nothing and of course 3 sides to every story," she added.

"How I can stand up and show up for the people that do does [mean something]. This is called being an adult. This is what saying it with my full chest means."

She ended the post with: "Comments are on ❤️☮️🤣," after the public slammed her for switching them off after her divorce was announced.

Teddi's Divorce

On November 2, Mellencamp made the announcement on social media, telling her 1 million followers that she'd made the decision to file.

"After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce," Teddi said. "My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter."

"Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward," she added.

Teddi, 43, did not share any details about what led to the split. Edwin, 47, has not yet commented on the news.

Teddi and Edwin married in 2011. The former couple have welcomed three children together: Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4. Teddi is also a stepmom to Arroyave's daughter, Isabella, 15, from a previous marriage.