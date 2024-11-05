RHOBH Teddi Mellencamp Gives Update Days After Announcing Divorce on Instagram: 'Trying My Hardest'

Getty

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is taking the time she needs to speak out about her divorce from husband of 13 years, Edwin Arroyave.

On the November 5 episode of her Two T’s in a Pod podcast, she spoke out about the privacy her and her children need during this time of separation ... and why she's not yet ready to delve into all the details of her split.

"I am doing alright," Mellencamp said. "At this point, I'm obviously only gonna share what I shared on social media. I don't even know how to say this eloquently, but I'm just trying my hardest to make sure that my kids' privacy is protected right now and that we're able to have all of these conversations."

The reality star added she was "going to keep working on feeling my best so that I can show up the best for my kids and my life and my work ... I think that’s the biggest thing for me right now."

Mellencamp and Arroyave have been married since 2011, and they share three children together: Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and the youngest, Dove, 4. She also served as a stepmother to Arroyave’s daughter Isabella, 15.

She officially filed for divorce in the state of California on November 1. Then, on Saturday, November 2, Mellencamp shared a vulnerable, comment-removed post announcing the split.

"Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but, in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest, and vulnerable was the best path forward," she said at the time.

"I just didn't want it to blow up," she explained of her statement on her podcast. "And for anybody that's curious why I would have posted it — posted a statement — it's because when your name is recognizable and you file in the court system, it becomes public."

On her podcast, she said she wouldn't be sharing why she decided to file for divorce at this time, noting that it may seem hypocritical for her to keep secrets as someone who comments on other celebrities' lives on her show.

"Being somebody who recaps other people’s things, 'Don't be a hypocrite," she said. "But when it does come to this and children, I think there’s just room. It's a little bit different than getting into 'Jen Aydin reveals text exchange with Andy Cohen.'"

Arroyave has yet to publicly make a formal statement since the announcement of the divorce. Some, however, read into a photo he shared of himself with a motivational message.