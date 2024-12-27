Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Wedding Planner Reveals Bruno Mars' Multi-Million Dollar Asking Price

Getty

Renowned celebrity event planner Marcy Blum claimed J.Lo Lopez wanted Bruno Mars to perform at her since-canceled wedding to A-Rod -- but balked at his "ridiculous" fee.

If you want Bruno Mars to sing at your wedding, you're going to have to pay a pretty hefty fee.

Renowned celebrity event planner Marcy Blum revealed just how much he allegedly asks while appearing on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast Thursday.

While looking back on some of the biggest events she's planned, Blum shared that when she was working out the details for former couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding -- which never happened -- she was made aware of the "24k Magic" singer's staggering asking price.

"We were working with J.Lo and A-Rod before they broke up, and they were going through a list of musicians, and she goes, 'What about Bruno Mars?'" Blum shared.

The Wedding Planning for Dummies author recalled telling Lopez that she had "just worked with" Mars on another wedding and he received $5 million to sing for 45 minutes to an hour. "'Don't be ridiculous!'" Blum claimed the "Let's Get Loud" singer reacted.

The party planner said she was able to share the story now because she "never signed an NDA" while planning Lopez and Rodriguez's nuptials.

TooFab has reached out to Mars' reps for comment.

The Grammy nominee and the former New York Yankees player started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. The pair were set to marry in Italy in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone the ceremony. They would ultimately call it quits in 2021, however, with Lopez rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck shortly after.

Lopez and Affleck would later elope in 2022 -- nearly twenty years after they first dated in the early 2000s -- before holding a more formal wedding ceremony in Georgia.

Despite fans the world over hoping for a happy ending for the pair, Lopez would go on to file for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences."