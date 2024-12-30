Brandi Glanville Defends Decision to Spend Christmas With Ex Eddie Cibrian and Wife LeAnn Rimes

Getty

"What was I gonna do?," Glanville asked, adding she ultimately made the seemingly "ridiculous" decision by putting the "kids first" while maintaining the "utmost respect for myself."

Brandi Glanville is making no apologies about her blended family!

"What was I gonna do?," she asked listeners while explaining her decision. "Stay over here in my house, be lonely during Christmas or go be with, like, my beloved children and my in-laws who I'm obsessed with and love?"

The reality star, who shares sons Mason, 21, and Jake, 17, with Cibrian, explained that she was putting her "kids first" by making the move, adding that she did so while maintaining "the utmost respect for [her]self."

"Certain times, I actually pat myself on the back and [say], like, 'Oh, my girl. You're doing this for your boys,'" she explained, adding that sometimes, "having two separate holidays f--ks kids up."

She did however, acknowledge how ringing in Christmas with Cibrian, 51, and Rimes, 42, could seem "ridiculous" to some considering the couple's romance began while she was still married to the actor.

"I don't know that it would be done if it were the other way around, if I had cheated and married and invited him over," Glanville clarified.

She called their celebration "lovely," gushing, "I can step in there and not give a f--k as long as everyone's happy and everyone's in one place and the kids are happy and we're having a good time and the food is good."

Glanville shared a group photo from the festive affair on Instagram the following day.

"Happy Christmas❤️ not my favorite look for my face," she captioned the pic, referencing her facial disfigurement which she claims is due to a parasite. "but I felt ALL the love from my modern family. Thanks Eddie & @leannrimes @masoncibrian @jakecibrian & all of the friend's & grandparents ❤️❤️❤️."

Glanville and Cibrian were married from 2001 to 2009, welcoming Mason and Jake in 2003 and 2007, respectively.

The Sunset Beach actor met Rimes on the Northern Lights set in 2009, proposing to the singer the following year. The duo tied the knot in April 2011 in Los Angeles.

Glanville has remained single since their split, dating on and off over the years, though her recent facial disfigurement has led to her abstaining from sex for over a year.